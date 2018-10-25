×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 footballers who played with serious medical conditions

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    25 Oct 2018, 19:27 IST

Beckham played with asthma throughout his career
Beckham played with asthma throughout his career

Football, like no other sports, is filled with some of the most passionate athletes on the planet. Their will to play for some of the greatest clubs exceeds far beyond our expectations. A game that symbolizes unity and strength, we as fans can only enjoy it.

When it comes to elite level performance, a football player must give it all, both physically and mentally. Injuries are a part and parcel of the game as the sport is an extremely demanding prowess.

Some of these world-class stars, however, have had serious medical conditions, yet they have stepped foot on the football field and have delivered a performance like none other.

From Petr Cech, who still tends to protect his wounds from the 2006 clash against Stephen Hunt to David De Gea, who battled farsightedness and became one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it is absolutely inspirational how these athletes have risen above their shortcomings.

Here are 5 footballers who have played with some of the most serious medical conditions.

Also Read: 5 football players who played while being injured

#5 Edgar Davids - Glaucoma

Davids wore glasses because he had glauco
Davids wore glasses because he had glaucoma

One of the most recognizable footballers of his generation, Davids is often regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of his era. Nicknamed 'pitbull' by Louis Van Gaal for his strong, commanding style of play, he is known to have shared ranks with the likes of Patrick Vieira and Claude Makelele as some of the most versatile midfielders ever.

A noticeable factor is that the former Juventus legend was seen wearing glasses almost all the time while he was playing. This was due to a medical condition called Glaucoma, where the optic nerve in the eye gets damaged due to genetic or other reasons, limiting the vision. The condition has no particular cure and can only be controlled.

Still, Davids, managed to play most of his career without letting his performance falter due to the Glaucoma, proving that he is an extremely strong personality.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea David Beckham Facts-Trivia Football Top 5/Top 10
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
5 infamous feuds between managers and star players in...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie
RELATED STORY
Opinion: David De Gea definitely needed the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who have lost their charisma
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who hate losing
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 world-class foreigners to play for...
RELATED STORY
5 successful footballers whose fathers were football legends
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 players who were never booked
RELATED STORY
5 amazing footballers who never played in Europe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us