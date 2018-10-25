5 footballers who played with serious medical conditions

Beckham played with asthma throughout his career

Football, like no other sports, is filled with some of the most passionate athletes on the planet. Their will to play for some of the greatest clubs exceeds far beyond our expectations. A game that symbolizes unity and strength, we as fans can only enjoy it.

When it comes to elite level performance, a football player must give it all, both physically and mentally. Injuries are a part and parcel of the game as the sport is an extremely demanding prowess.

Some of these world-class stars, however, have had serious medical conditions, yet they have stepped foot on the football field and have delivered a performance like none other.

From Petr Cech, who still tends to protect his wounds from the 2006 clash against Stephen Hunt to David De Gea, who battled farsightedness and became one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it is absolutely inspirational how these athletes have risen above their shortcomings.

Here are 5 footballers who have played with some of the most serious medical conditions.

#5 Edgar Davids - Glaucoma

Davids wore glasses because he had glaucoma

One of the most recognizable footballers of his generation, Davids is often regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of his era. Nicknamed 'pitbull' by Louis Van Gaal for his strong, commanding style of play, he is known to have shared ranks with the likes of Patrick Vieira and Claude Makelele as some of the most versatile midfielders ever.

A noticeable factor is that the former Juventus legend was seen wearing glasses almost all the time while he was playing. This was due to a medical condition called Glaucoma, where the optic nerve in the eye gets damaged due to genetic or other reasons, limiting the vision. The condition has no particular cure and can only be controlled.

Still, Davids, managed to play most of his career without letting his performance falter due to the Glaucoma, proving that he is an extremely strong personality.

