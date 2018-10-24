×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Footballers Who Regret Moving Teams

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
389   //    24 Oct 2018, 09:15 IST

Alexis Sanchez swapped London for Manchester in January
Alexis Sanchez swapped London for Manchester in January

After completing a big transfer, most footballers expect to be happy at their new team. Whether they have moved to compete for trophies or to fulfil a childhood dream, the majority of players have a big say in the team that they are transferred to.

Despite this, a number of high profile footballers have found themselves frustrated at their new team and actually regret ever making their dream move. Here are five recent examples of players whose high profile transfer to a new team has not worked out as planned.

#5 Fabinho

Fabinho was an expensive summer signing
Fabinho was an expensive summer signing

Fabinho has been a first-team starter since making his breakthrough as a 20-year-old at Monaco. After being a key player and featuring over 200 times for the club, the Brazilian was signed by Liverpool for £40 million in the summer.

Despite high expectations, the Brazil midfielder has featured just three times and he seemingly has failed to fit into Jurgen Klopp's system and playing style. The 25-year-old will likely come to regret his choice to join Liverpool over the likes of Arsenal, as his career in England already looks to be an uphill battle.

#4 Fernando Llorente

Llorente has not been provided with opportunities by the London club
Llorente has not been provided with opportunities by the London club

After an impressive debut Premier League season with Swansea, Llorente earned a £12 million move to Tottenham. Llorente's role has diminished over time, and now he is now fortunate to even make an appearance off of the bench.

The Spaniard knew he wouldn't be first choice when he signed for the club, but the player himself has stated he expected more minutes. Having already spoken about his discontent with his situation, the 33-year-old looks likely to request a move in the next transfer window.

#3 Malcom

Malcom was expected to join Roma before he signed for Barcelona
Malcom was expected to join Roma before he signed for Barcelona

Malcom joined Barcelona in the summer after a breakthrough season in France for Bordeaux. The 21-year-old was thrilled to join one of the world's biggest clubs, however, he clearly made the wrong decision in joining the Spanish club over Roma.

If you forgot, the Italian club agreed a deal for the Brazilian, however the player pulled out as soon as Barca made an offer. Playing in Rome would have provided the young forward with playing time, in addition to the chance to compete in the Champions League. Instead the player has featured just twice in Spain and has already been heavily linked with a move away.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Alexis Sanchez Alvaro Morata Football Top 5/Top 10
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
5 world-class footballers who are well educated
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Revisiting the 5 most...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who hate losing
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who managed their teams while still playing
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 greatest free-kick takers in the...
RELATED STORY
5 goalkeepers who started as outfield players
RELATED STORY
5 times Jose Mourinho lost it on the touchline in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us