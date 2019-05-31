5 footballers who retired this season

Jaydev Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 180 // 31 May 2019, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Iker Casillas has been suggested by doctors to retire after suffering a heart attack

After the conclusion of league seasons in Europe and around the world, some players would have played professional football for the final time. Retirement is something which each and every footballer has to go through.

With the game evolving every season and the players getting older day by day, there comes a time when the footballer has to call it quits. The moment when the footballer announces his retirement, it is an emotional moment not only for the players but also for the fans.

Having spent more than half of their life playing the beautiful game, it is not easy to say goodbye. The fact that from the next day onwards, there will be no training drills, no weekend matchdays and no European nights is a sight feard by every footballer.

But every beautiful career has to come to an end and this season is no different. Hence we look at 5 footballers who will retire at the end of the 2019 season.

#5 Peter Cech

Peter Cech played his final game in a 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League Final

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech played his final game before retirement in the Europa League final against his former club Chelsea in Baku on 29 May. It marks the end of a trophy-laden 20-year career for the 37-year-old, who moved to London in 2004 from French club Rennes.

Cech won the Premier League's Golden Glove for the most clean sheets 4 times and was included in PFA's team of the year twice. He made 494 appearances for Chelsea, the most by any overseas player. Cech won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League, and the Champions League, with the 2012 final arguably his finest moment in blue.

Cech moved across London to join Arsene Wenger's Arsenal in 2015 after losing his place at Stamford Bridge, adding an FA Cup winners medal to an already impressive collection while registering 40 clean sheets from his 110 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

He also kept 220 clean sheets in his Premier League career, the most by any keeper and he also holds the record for the most clean sheets in a single season during 2004-05.

Cech might have conceded 4 goals in his final game against his former club in the Europa League final but one can't argue that he is one of the greatest Premier League keepers alongside Peter Schmeichel.

1 / 5 NEXT