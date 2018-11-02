×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 footballers who scored a hat-trick on their full league debut

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
644   //    02 Nov 2018, 16:51 IST

Hattrick heroes on full league debuts
Hattrick heroes on full league debuts

Scoring a hat-trick is perhaps the pinnacle a player can reach during a match. Of course, scoring more than three goals is also great and so is the concept of a perfect hat-trick.

However, the truth is that scoring thrice in a game, regardless of how they come, is perhaps the best feeling a player can achieve in a football match. But there is something that could beat this.

For any footballer, debuts are matches to remember. After all, they are the ‘first time’ – and no-one ever forgets their first time.

So what happens when a player scores a hat-trick in their debut match? It is a feeling best described by the ones that successfully. Not many have done it, however, as here are the five players who scored a hat-trick on their first league start with their club…

#5 Alessandro Del Piero

Putting him here feels a bit like cheating because he had played for Juventus numerous times as a substitute before his first start against Parma in the 1993-1994 season.

However, Alessandro Del Piero turned out to be a legend by the time he hung up his boots and his first full start provides a good narrative of how he was always destined for greatness.

Before his first start against Parma, he had already scored after coming on as a substitute against Reggiana. But given that Juventus already had a great striker in the form of Roberto Baggio, Del Piero found his chance hard to come by.

But then it happened. Against Parma in the 28th league game of the season, his hat-trick helped Juventus to a 4-0 win and set him on the path of greatness. Juventus might not have won the league that season but they had unearthed a future legend.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football Juventus FC Football Alan Shearer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Football Top 5/Top 10
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie
RELATED STORY
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
7 footballers who returned from career threatening injuries
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current managers who have not won the Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 world class footballers who are notoriously bad penalty...
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 4 top players who flopped in...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 4 teams who have the squad to...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs with the highest spending on transfers this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us