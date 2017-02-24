5 footballers who surpassed their fathers

A few top footballers who have actually outdone their own fathers and their grandfathers, both in one case!

Frank Lampard with his father Frank Lampard Senior

Footballers in the modern era are elite athletes, with awe-inspiring fitness levels and astonishing physical abilities. But while many are casually termed as being naturally gifted, some like Cristiano Ronaldo are the result of pure hard work and years of dedication; there is a third category. This includes players who have football in their blood, a hereditary talent which has been passed down from generation to generation.

While the failures of many second generation footballers have been documented by the dozen, there are still a few top footballers who have actually outdone their own fathers and their grandfathers. But despite all their talent passed down, they have still worked very hard to get out of their own father’s shadow and carve a piece of Football history for themselves.

While it can be argued that having a former player as a father would have made it easier for a player’s chance of being selected for a team, it’s the player's hard work and dedication that has stopped them from disappearing into the sea of unknown.

#5 Geoff Hurst and Charlie Hurst

Geoff Hurst wearing the 1970 England’s World Cup kit

Geoff Hurst is one of the most renowned figures in English football history. The West Ham legend scored over 300 goals across a career that spanned 17 years. However, the one thing that English football fans will remember him for is his hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final, that brought the World Cup home to England for the first and only time.

He permanently pencilled his name into English football folklore with that performance, and that remains the only major trophy England have ever won.

After he retired as a player, Hurst entered the managerial field, even managing Chelsea for two years, before finally retiring from all forms of sport and later became one of the few players in the world to be knighted.

His father on other the hand, was also a professional footballer but his career was greatly affected by the Second World War and thus he could never make a professional appearance for his country.

Unlike Geoff, however, his father was a center back who enjoyed relative success at multiple English clubs which includes Bristol Rovers and Oldham Athletic before becoming the player-manager of Sudbury Town. He lead the team to finals of the Suffolk Senior Cup and third place in the league before retiring and taking up a job as a tool maker.