5 footballers who have won the most individual trophies

Football is a sport loved by millions around the world, and winning trophies and individual awards is a significant achievement for players and teams alike. Trophies are a tangible representation of a team's success and provide a sense of pride and accomplishment for both players and fans.

Additionally, winning trophies can also have financial benefits for teams, including increased revenue from sponsorships and prize money. Individual awards, such as the Ballon d'Or or the Golden Boot, recognize exceptional performances and highlight the talent and dedication of individual players.

Overall, winning trophies and individual awards in football is a critical aspect of the sport and serves as motivation for players and teams to strive for excellence.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five footballers who have won the most individual trophies.

(Note: We are only considering awards like the Ballon d'Or, FIFA Awards, European Golden Shoe, FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, and Puskas trophies)

#5 Zinedine Zidane (France) - 5 awards

Euro 2004: France v Greece

Zinedine Zidane is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The French icon is renowned for languid elegance and effortless style of play. His technique, vision and ability to control the game from midfield made him a force to be reckoned with throughout his career.

Zidane won numerous titles during his playing career, including the World Cup with France in 1998 and the Champions League with Real Madrid. He also won individual awards, such as the Ballon d'Or in 1998 and the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2003.

Zidane also picked up the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 2006. By virtue of his remarkable skillset and composure on the pitch, Zidane has had a massive influence on younger generations. To this day, many players cite him as an inspiration and role model.

#4 Marco van Basten (Netherlands) - 5 awards

Marco van Basten in action for AC Milan (cred: Sky Sports)

Marco van Basten is a retired Dutch footballer and one of the greatest forwards of his generation. He was known for his exceptional skills, technical qualities and creativity on the field.

Van Basten played for both Ajax and AC Milan, winning numerous titles during his career, including three Ballon d'Or awards in 1988, 1989, and 1992. He won the European Golden Shoe in the 1985-86 season and was also named the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1992.

He helped lead Ajax to three Eredivisie titles and a European Cup Winners' Cup in 1987.

Van Basten subsequently joined AC Milan, where he won three Serie A titles and two European Cups. Unfortunately, he was forced into early retirement at around the age of 30 due to an injury he picked up when he was 28.

#3 Ronaldo Nazario (Brazil) - 7 awards

Ronaldo of Brazil celebrates scoring the winning goal

Ronaldo Nazario, nicknamed 'O Fenomeno', is a legendary striker who played for several top clubs, including Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He is ranked third among players with the most individual awards, with six of them to his name.

Ronaldo oozed class on the football pitch thanks to his exquisite technique, dribbling and clinical finishing. With 414 goals in 616 appearances for club and country, Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time.

He won multiple individual awards, including the FIFA World Player of the Year, Ballon d'Or and the European Golden Shoe (1996-97). He was named the FIFA World Player of the Year three times and won the Ballon d'Or twice. Ronaldo also won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 1998.

He also helped Brazil win three international trophies, including the 1994 World Cup and two Copa Americas. His return from injury to score eight goals and lead Brazil to victory in the 2002 World Cup remains a defining moment of his career.

NairaBET @NairaBET



452 Games🏟️

295 goals

77 Assists

2x World Cup

2x Copa America

2x Spanish SuperCup

1x La Liga

1x Copa del Rey

1x UEFA Cup

2x Ballon d'Or



This man could have been the GOAT!

A happy birthday to Ronaldo Nazário who turns 45 today452 Games🏟️295 goals77 Assists2x World Cup2x Copa America2x Spanish SuperCup1x La Liga1x Copa del Rey1x UEFA Cup2x Ballon d'OrThis man could have been the GOAT! A happy birthday to Ronaldo Nazário who turns 45 today 🇧🇷452 Games🏟️295 goals⚽77 Assists🅰️🏆 2x World Cup🏆 2x Copa America🏆 2x Spanish SuperCup🏆 1x La Liga🏆 1x Copa del Rey🏆 1x UEFA Cup🌍 2x Ballon d'OrThis man could have been the GOAT!https://t.co/nIzwLDqeR3

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 14 awards

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has enjoyed an illustrious career and is one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. Ronaldo currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr and is still going all guns blazing at the age of 38.

Ronaldo has won a whopping five Ballon d'Or awards in his career. He has also picked up two FIFA Best Men's Player Awards and one FIFA World Player of the Year Award.

Ronaldo won the Best FIFA Special Award for Outstanding Career Achievement in 2021. The Portuguese icon has also won the European Golden Shoe a whopping four times.

Another significant individual accolade of his is the FIFA Puskas Award he won in 2009 with a 40-yard sniper shot of a goal against Porto for Manchester United.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 18 awards

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 - Show

Lionel Messi has more or less settled the GOAT debate by firing Argentina to World Cup glory and completing football last year. He is one of the most well-rounded attackers of all time and has a skillset that's nearly unmatched.

Messi has made a habit of winning trophies and individual accolades and is one of the most decorated players in the history of the beautiful game. He has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, two The Best FIFA Men's Player Awards, one FIFA World Player of the Year and six European Golden Shoes.

He has also won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball twice in his career.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has won The Best FIFA Men's Player award in THREE different decades Lionel Messi has won The Best FIFA Men's Player award in THREE different decades 😱 https://t.co/mkw0DhU7XG

Poll : 0 votes