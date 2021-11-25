5 foreign players who deserved to retire at Liverpool

Liverpool have had numerous footballers with exceptional talent over the decades. The club have a rich history over the 129 years since its foundation. It owes the trophies and success it has had to the many footballing geniuses that have come and gone.

The Merseyside-based outfit are one of the most decorated clubs in the English first division, and they are currently one of the best teams in the world. After a somewhat tumultuous start to the Premier League era, Jurgen Klopp’s men have established themselves as serious title contenders in recent years.

Liverpool have some excellent foreign players in their ranks

Liverpool’s recruitment and transfer market activity has been brilliant over the past few years. They have had their fair share of talented foreign players, ranging from the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Mohamed Salah and many more.

Several other top-notch foreign players have graced the pitch for them in the past as well. Here we take a look at five foreign Liverpool players who should have retired at Anfield:

#5 Daniel Agger

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Daniel Agger served Liverpool for over eight years. The centre-back was a key figure in Liverpool's defense under Rafa Benitez. To this day, Agger remains a popular face among the Anfield faithful. He appeared 175 times for the Reds before moving back to his boyhood club Brondby IF.

His love for the club was there for everyone to see when he got "YNWA" forever inked on his knuckles. The Danish international was made vice-captain of the club after Jamie Carragher's retirement in 2013.

However, his days on Merseyside were numbered. He was severely under-utilised by Brendan Rodgers, despite being one of the best centre-backs at the club.

BenchWarmers @BeWarmers Daniel Agger has gotten two liver birds tattooed on his fingers under his YNWA tattoo. His love affair with Liverpool continues... Daniel Agger has gotten two liver birds tattooed on his fingers under his YNWA tattoo. His love affair with Liverpool continues... https://t.co/xayRhJeVYC

During his stay at Anfield, Agger scored 14 goals and recorded 11 assists. He was an intelligent ball-playing defender and had the ability to score long-range goals.

His commitment to the cause and love for the badge earned him plaudits in the Kop. Although Agger didn't win many trophies, he will always maintain his cult-hero status at Liverpool.

#4 Pepe Reina

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Pepe Reina was signed by Rafa Benitez from Villareal in 2005. Replacing Jerzy Dudek, the hero of Istanbul, came with a lot of pressure. However, the charismatic goalkeeper proved his doubters wrong with his performances for Liverpool. Since his arrival at Anfield in 2005, Reina kept 134 clean sheets in 285 Premier League appearances.

Reina won the Premier League Golden Glove in his first three seasons in the Premier League. He was also Liverpool’s player of the 2009-10 season. The Anfield faithful will fondly remember the three crucial penalty saves he made in the 2006 FA Cup against West Ham, which led to Liverpool winning the trophy.

He was with Liverpool for eight years and has won the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield.

Reina joined Napoli on loan in 2013 and then signed permanently for Bayern Munich in 2014. The 39-year-old currently plies his trade for Lazio in Serie A. The enigmatic goalkeeper spent a considerable amount of his career playing for Liverpool and will always be cherished by the fans.

