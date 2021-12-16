5 foreign players who have scored the most goals in La Liga history

La Liga is one of the most respected and popular footballing leagues on the planet. Since its inception in 1929, several world-class footballers have come to La Liga hoping to create a legacy for themselves.

Today, we will be taking a look at some non-Spanish footballers who have left an ever-lasting impression in La Liga. Here are the five foreign players with the most goals in La Liga history:

Special note: Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano scored 227 goals in La Liga, but played 30 matches for the Spanish national team. Since he had dual citizenship (Spain, Argentina) and played for both, we have kept him off this list.

#5 Luis Suarez - 172 goals

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has played the least number on our list of La Liga greats. Yet, thanks to his take-no-prisoners attitude in front of goal, he has found a way to be a part of the exclusive group.

In only 239 La Liga games, Suarez has registered 172 goals and 83 assists for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, winning the Golden Boot in 2015-16.

Suarez became a part of La Liga in 2014 when Barcelona lured him away from Anfield for €81.7 million. Suarez wasted no time and got to work right away. Despite missing the opening few matches due to a disciplinary sanction, Suarez finished the campaign with 16 goals and 22 assists. His performances that season helped Barcelona to their second treble in history.

Suarez’s finest performance in La Liga came in 2015-16 when he scored 40 goals and had 36 assists in 35 matches.

#4 Karim Benzema - 205 goals

Real Madrid are arguably one of the most ruthless clubs in the world. They are always after the hottest talents and are notoriously infamous for not affording anyone a second chance.

In that regard, Karim Benzema has been a glaring anomaly for Los Blancos over the last decade. Despite failing to match expectations quite a few times, Real Madrid didn’t throw him under the bus, and now, the Frenchman is returning the favor.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid’s best player in La Liga and the Champions League. He has been scoring, contributing to Real Madrid’s build-up play, and has been the perfect role model for youngsters.

Since joining Los Blancos in 2009, Benzema has featured in 399 La Liga games. The four-time Champions League winner has registered 205 goals and 111 assists for Real Madrid so far.

Benzema has scored 13 goals in La Liga this season and is currently leading the Pichichi race.

