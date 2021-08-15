5 forgotten players who are still at Chelsea

Chelsea are known for their unique system of loaning out young players. These players seldom make it into the first team. Many victims of the 'vicious loan cycle' are still under contract at Stamford Bridge, with no club willing to sign them permanently.

Chelsea consider the loan system as a win-win situation

Despite the system's many criticisms, the club see it as a win-win. The business model works brilliantly from a financial point of view. If a particular loan works out for a player, he makes it at Chelsea. Otherwise, the club recoups money in the form of loan fees. At the end of the cycle, the player either makes it at Chelsea or seals a permanent transfer away, which further earns the club transfer fees.

The loan system has ruined several players' careers in the past. However, of late, it seems to have worked. Mason Mount, Reece James and Andreas Christensen are some of the success stories of the 'loan army' at Chelsea.

However, a number of players have neither impressed Thomas Tuchel, nor are they able to secure a permanent transfer away this summer. Such 'forgotten players' at Chelsea are mentioned in the following list:

#5 Lewis Baker

Baker (right) on pre-season duty for Chelsea

Lewis Baker joined Chelsea's academy at the age of nine. The former England U21 international is currently 26-years-old. He's played a grand total of three minutes of senior competitive football for Chelsea, which came as a substitute in the FA Cup in 2013-14.

Our starting XI to take on Bournemouth tonight. 🤝#BOUCHE pic.twitter.com/ImVnQwDSjE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 27, 2021

The manner in which his career has unfolded is unfortunate. At youth level, Baker was touted as a future star. The English midfielder was technically gifted, creative and possessed incredible passing range. He won the Player of the Tournament at the NextGen series conducted in Italy in 2012-13, and was everpresent in the FA Youth Cup for the club.

Baker also netted the goal that sealed the U-21 Premier League title in 2013-14, and was named Chelsea's Young Player of the Year.

Following loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons, Baker was on loan at Vitesse. In the 2016-17 season, he was a midfield regular, scoring 15 goals in 39 appearances.

Ever since, Baker has not been able to break into the first team. He's had loan spells at Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Reading and Fortuna Dusseldorf, none of which have worked out.

Baker was on loan at Trabzonspor for the 2020-21 season and managed 34 appearances. With his contract due to expire in 2022, Chelsea will be hoping to cash in on him should any club make a permanent bid.

#4 Kenedy

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup Third Round

Kenedy joined Chelsea in the summer of 2015 from Brazilian side Fluminese. He was initially a trialist in a pre-season game against Barcelona. Having impressed in that game, Chelsea decided to sign him permanently. Kenedy was a highly-rated prospect in Brazil and made 20 appearances in his debut season.

Good luck at Granada, Kenedy! 👍 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2020

At Chelsea, he was considered an ideal left-back who liked to attack. On his debut against Walsall in the League Cup, Kenedy scored a goal and claimed an assist as well.

He continued his development in training and was handed decent minutes by Jose Mourinho as well as Guus Hiddink, who replaced the Portuguese manager. The 2015-16 season was one to forget for Chelsea fans, but a promising one for Kenedy.

However, a knee injury prevented him from gaining valuable minutes in the 2016-17 season. Following loan spells at Newcastle and Getafe, Kenedy joined Granada on loan for the 2020-21 campaign. The 25-year-old made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side last season.

Kenedy's contract with Chelsea runs until 2024, so another loan is likely on the horizon. Brazilian side Flamengo have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

