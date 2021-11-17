5 former Barcelona players Xavi would have loved in his current team

The arrival of former player Xavi as the new head coach of FC Barcelona has lifted the mood of the supporters.

The last few years have been rough for fans of Barcelona who had to witness their club’s steep decline. From the highs of the Pep Guardiola era to the lows of horrific Champions League eliminations, Barcelona have lost their prestige and place in European football to a large degree.

As a player, Xavi managed to achieve unprecedented success and had been the backbone of Barcelona for over a decade. One of the greatest European players of all time, Xavi will hope to transmit his credentials into some of the young stars and hope to revive Barcelona’s season.

FC Barcelona re-sign Dani Alves with Xavi's advice

With Xavi’s advice, Barcelona re-signed former right-back Dani Alves as a free agent. Alves was at the heart of the right flank for several years and has an excellent understanding with Xavi. But who are the other former Barcelona players Xavi would have loved to manage in his current side? Let’s take a detailed look below:

#5 Victor Valdes

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

The career of Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona has seen a serious downward decline over the last few years. The German was once touted as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he had a couple of extremely decisive campaigns with the club in 2017 and 2018.

Since then, the goalkeeper has become increasingly error-prone and concedes plenty of goals at his near post. He’s also slow to come off his line and lacks personality in big games where goalkeepers often need to stand out.

This is quite evident in the manner in which Barcelona have suffered humiliations in the Champions League games against Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Victor Valdes, the best goalkeeper in the history of the club, would be an instant improvement between the sticks. Not only has Valdes been decisive in big games for the club, he’s quick to come off his line.

The former Barcelona goalie closes spaces down quickly and is also excellent at communicating with the backline and keeping them focused. The Spaniard also has a better record at set-pieces than the current Barcelona number no. Notably, Valdes has moved into coaching since his retirement.

#4 Javier Mascherano

Real Sociedad de Futbol v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Since the departure of Javier Mascherano, the Barcelona defence has gotten worse. French signings Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, who were supposed to replace Mascherano on the left side of defense, have had a topsy-turvy career with the club.

Both centre-backs started out remarkably well and managed to impress fans and coaches with their defensive solidity as well as their ability to play out from the back. However, they have regressed massively since then and have been pushed to the fringes of the squad as things stand.

As a result, Barcelona have often had to depend on players from the B team and youth players to partner Gerard Pique in defence.

Mascherano served the team extremely well during his time with the Catalan club. Not only was he an underrated defender who put his body on the line to stop the opposition forwards, he was also excellent at pinging balls from behind and recycling possession.

The Argentine is also a more than capable defensive midfielder and would’ve been able to rotate with Sergio Busquets, whose age is catching up with his legs. If only Mascherano was still around like Alves. The Argentine last turned out for Estudiantes before retiring in 2020.

Edited by Nived Zenith