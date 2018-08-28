5 former Barcelona stars you won’t believe are still playing

The Catalan giants always have a special place in the history of European football. Players like Lionel Messi, Johan Cruyff, László Kubala, Pep Guardiola, Xavi Hernandez, Ronaldinho, Carles Puyol, and many more have made the club a Special One. Also, they have dominated European football in the recent past and lifted a lot of Silverware.

It is always an interesting thing for a football fan to keep track of the players who have left their favorite club. Though many Barcelona legends retired at the Camp Nou, some players went on to play football in a relatively lesser-known league. Some of the former Barcelona players have played league football in Qatar, Japan, Turkey, China, Russia, and many other countries around the world.

Since a majority of football fans do not follow leagues outside of Europe, they sometimes tend to forget what their former players currently do. Some of the former Barcelona stars are still playing the game and here in this article, let’s take a look at the five former Barcelona stars you won’t believe are still playing.

#5 David Villa

The former Valencia and Spain striker was one of the best in the world during his LaLiga days. David Villa has scored 108 goals in 166 La Liga appearances for Valencia and 33 goals in 77 appearances for Barcelona.

Villa was also an integral part of the Spain national team that has won the UEFA European Championships in 2008 and FIFA World Cup in 2010. Villa has won the Golden Boot at the 2008 UEFA Euro and Silver Shoe at the 2010 World Cup. Villa is the all-time leading goal scorer for Spain with 59 goals.

David Villa played at the Camp Nou for three seasons and has won La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, and many other titles. He joined Atletico Madrid in 2013 and stayed there for just one season.

He joined Major League Soccer (MLS) with New York City in 2014 and in April 2018 became one of the very few players to score more than 400 career goals in the modern era. The 36-year-old is still going strong with 9 goals in 14 MLS appearances this year.

