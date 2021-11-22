5 former Chelsea players Thomas Tuchel would have loved in his current team

Thomas Tuchel has created a Chelsea squad that is challenging on all fronts since his appointment as manager in January 2021. The German manager has made Chelsea one of the most difficult sides to play against in all of Europe.

He led Chelsea to defeat European powerhouses Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City en route to winning the UEFA Champions League within a few months of his appointment.

Thomas Tuchel has a quality squad at Chelsea

Chelsea have one of the most balanced and complete squads in Europe, with multiple players competing for every position on the team. Regardless of this depth, Thomas Tuchel's squad lacks some specific qualities and the Chelsea boss may wish to have some players at his disposal.

Here is a list of five former Chelsea players who Thomas Tuchel would have loved to work with at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas v Nottingham Forest - FA Cup Third Round

In his heyday, there were few players who knew how to pick a defense apart with a single pass like Cesc Fabregas. The Spanish midfielder joined Chelsea in the 2014-15 season and helped the side to the Premier League title in his first campaign.

Something Chelsea have lacked at times under Thomas Tuchel is a midfielder who can play defence-splitting passes without breaking a sweat. In the club's last title-winning campaign under Antonio Conte, Fabregas played the role to perfection. The Italian manager sent on Fabregas as a substitute on several occasions against teams playing deep blocks.

4️⃣ @FabregasThings Fabregas made his competitive debut for Chelsea against Burnley, which saw the blues win 3-1. Fabregas helped assisting 2 goals.



The first game of his Chelsea career is arguably one of his most famous. After producing a pin point, one touch pass, perfectly to Andre Schurrle.

The AS Monaco midfielder was instrumental in both Premier League titles Chelsea won during his time at the club. As such, Thomas Tuchel would have loved to have him in his prime.

#4 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard v Manchester United - Premier League

There is no doubt that Eden Hazard wrote his name in Chelsea history as one of their best players. The Belgian international gave Chelsea the best seven years of his career, scoring over 100 goals and winning several trophies.

The forward single-handedly won Chelsea a number of matches and developed into one of the best players in the world at Stamford Bridge. Hazard was instrumental for Chelsea in their 2014-15 and 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaigns. He ended his Chelsea career in the 2018-19 season with a masterful performance in the UEFA Europa League final win against Arsenal.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Eden Hazard back to Chelsea? No matter how many times you ask, the answer’s the same. Injury prone? Out of form? can’t play 90 mins? Get the contract out, let him write whatever he wants. Burger bonus? The #10 shirt? Eden Hazard, One last dance. Eden Hazard back to Chelsea? No matter how many times you ask, the answer’s the same. Injury prone? Out of form? can’t play 90 mins? Get the contract out, let him write whatever he wants. Burger bonus? The #10 shirt? Eden Hazard, One last dance.

The 31-year-old forward has been linked with a return to Chelsea, something Thomas Tuchel may not mind too greatly. Hazard is a proven high-level performer that Thomas Tuchel and no other manager can overlook when fit.

Edited by Nived Zenith