5 former Chelsea stars currently playing in the Chinese Super League

Naveen Ravi Joseph FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 406 // 30 Sep 2018, 17:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ramires and Oscar left Chelsea in the space of one year

It would fair to assume that no Premier League club sells and loans out as many players as Chelsea do every season.

The Blues have so many outgoing players every season because of two reasons. Firstly, they buy numerous players at a young age and send them out on loan. Very few of these players end up playing for Chelsea’s first team and as a result, these players are usually sold for a profit.

Secondly, Chelsea have hired 11 different managers under Roman Abramovich in 15 years. Each manager has his own style of play and tactics, therefore, chances are that many of the players who are at the club may not fit into the philosophy and tactics of the new manager.

For example, Victor Moses was a peripheral figure at Chelsea before Antonio Conte’s arrival and spent three seasons on loan while he was contracted to Chelsea. The Nigerian, however, played a key role as a right-wing back under Conte as Chelsea went on to win the Premier League. Under Sarri, Moses is once again a fringe player at the club with an uncertain future.

As a result of the constant change in the Chelsea squad, five former Blues are currently playing in the Chinese Super League.

#5 Alexandre Pato (Tianjin Quanjian)

Pato only played two games for Chelsea

Alexandre Pato is the only player in this list who played for Chelsea on a loan deal.

The Brazilian was once considered as one of the brightest prospects in football and the future of the Brazil national team after picking up the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2009. However, a series of injuries stopped him from realizing his potential.

Pato joined Chelsea on a loan deal in the second half of the 2015/16 season and only played two games for the Blues but found the back of the net once in Chelsea colours albeit being from the spot.

He signed for Villarreal on a permanent deal after his brief stint in the Premier League before joining Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian in January 2017. The 29-year-old has 31 goals in 53 games for the Chinese club.

1 / 5 NEXT