5 former Manchester United players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have loved in his team

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is having a difficult time managing the Red Devils. With just 17 points from 11 games in the Premier League, United are surely expected to do better.

The tactics applied by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are sure to be questioned but the intent of his players is equally questionable. Irrespective of the strategy, some of the players haven't performed to the level expected.

Some of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former Manchester United teammates were world-class

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was once a Manchester United player and a very good one at that. His goal-scoring abilities, especially after coming on as a substitute, were a delight to watch.

During his time with the Red Devils, the Norwegian was blessed to play with some of the finest players in the history of the Premier League. Had some of them been available under his management, it would have been a lot easier for him.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the former Manchester United stars who could have been helpful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the current scenario.

#5 Denis Irwin

Denis Irwin was a very reliable figure at the back

The silent and calm left-back was certainly one of the most underrated players under Sir Alex Ferguson. With the Class of 92 players getting most of the limelight, players like Denis Irwin did not get the recognition they deserved.

The Irish left-back played with utmost consistency and was a very reliable figure both in attack and defense. Sir Alex Ferguson counted on Irwin to step up whenever needed and he did. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Luke Shaw perform wonderfully well last season but the Englishman has had a drastic dip in form this season.

IP🇮🇪 @IrishPropaganda Denis Irwin



Manchester United signed him for £600,000



Sir Alex Ferguson described him as his best ‘pound for pound’ signing ever



12 years at United, 368 apps



7 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 17 honours in total



Treble in 1999



56 Irish caps



One of our best ever players🇮🇪 Denis IrwinManchester United signed him for £600,000Sir Alex Ferguson described him as his best ‘pound for pound’ signing ever12 years at United, 368 apps7 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 17 honours in totalTreble in 199956 Irish capsOne of our best ever players🇮🇪 https://t.co/mdrr8LVi6P

At times when the former Molde manager needed more reliability from his vulnerable defense, there was no better player than Denis Irwin who could have helped. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have loved to have seen his former team-mate bombard effective crosses for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani to capitalize.

#4 Jaap Stam

Manchester United '99 Legends v FC Bayern Legends

Speaking of Manchester United's defense, it is a known fact that the signing of Raphael Varane was desperately needed. United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have leaked goals left, right and center.

The arrival of Varane has helped but during his absence the team has struggled immensely. Even Manchester United captain and centre-back Harry Maguire has had some poor displays this season. In times like these, a defender of Jaap Stam's quality and leadership would have been of great use.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jaap Stam's Manchester United career by numbers in the Premier League:



❍ 79 games

❍ 52 wins

❍ 5 defeats

❍ 22 clean sheets

❍ 2 assists

❍ 1 goal



Including three Premier League titles in a row. 🏆 Jaap Stam's Manchester United career by numbers in the Premier League:❍ 79 games❍ 52 wins❍ 5 defeats❍ 22 clean sheets❍ 2 assists❍ 1 goalIncluding three Premier League titles in a row. 🏆

The Dutch centre-back had a stunning personality with a lot of aggression, intellect and sharpness in his game. Players were scared of the former Ajax defender and had it been possible, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have benefitted a lot from the presence of someone like Stam.

