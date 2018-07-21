5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los Blancos

The day all Real Madrid fans dreaded is finally here. Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club and joined Italian giants Juventus. He has enthralled the Los Blancos faithful over the years and it is teary goodbye for the Madristas. With the club legend moving on to other challenges, Real Madrid will certainly have a difficult time in finding a proper replacement for one of the greatest ever to grace the game.

Since Ronaldo joined Real Madrid back in 2009, Real Madrid and Juventus have faced each other seven times in the Champions League. Ronaldo didn't shy away from finding the back of the net, as he scored 10 goals in the process. Believe it or not, Juventus is his favourite European opponents. He has scored more goals against Juventus in Champions League than any other opponents. It is a football irony that the modern great joined his dear prey.

But it doesn't end there. Every year, Juventus and Real Madrid are favourites to win the Champions League trophy.

Possibly, the teams could meet again soon. Will Cristiano Ronaldo score with ease against his former club is a question to guess, but there are other players who left the Madrid side and came back to haunt the club. Here are five former Real Madrid players who gave the club gruelling memories as opponents.

#1 Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid were ruthless in the European campaign, scoring 16 goals in the group stages. In the round of 16, they further showed the character of champions in successfully resisting a determined Schalke side in what was branded as 'one of the gripping Champions League ties'.

The Spaniard was deemed surplus to the attacking prowess of El Real in 2014-15 season despite impressing the fans with 8 goals in the previous season. He was shipped to Italy in a €20 million deal with a buy-back clause.

They clinically dispatched their city rivals Atletico in the quarter-finals and the media backed Real Madrid to defend the Champions League title, a feat never achieved since 1990. But Real's dreams were shattered by their former player. Alvaro Morata scored in both legs of the semi-final, helping Juventus to secure a place in the final with an aggregate score of 3-2.

It broke the Madrid fans to see the youngster they wished to see don the white jersey humbling their own defence. The management responded by activating the buy-back clause, and he returned to the Bernabeu in 2016. He didn't disappoint in front of goal, scoring 20 goals in 43 games for Real Madrid. But he joined Chelsea next year, having done his time playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

