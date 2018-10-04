Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 former players who played for both Liverpool and Manchester City

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
384   //    04 Oct 2018, 13:36 IST

There have been a lot of players to play for both Liverpool and Man City over the years.
There have been a lot of players to play for both Liverpool and Man City over the years.

Liverpool play Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield, a place City have not won at in 15 years. It is astonishing, considering the achievements earned by the Citizens since they were taken over by Sheikh Mansour.

With City at their strongest ever position, Liverpool's impressive recent record against City will be severely tested. However, the Reds thwarted the rampant runaway champions of 2017-18 in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, winning both legs.

They seem like the two biggest contenders for the Premier League crown this season, something Manchester United fans will not be happy about. But it turns out that Liverpool and City do have more in common than hatred for and from the Red Devils. A laundry list of players has played for both of United's arch-rivals, including a bunch of current players.

Raheem Sterling joined Man City from Liverpool for £50 million in 2015, with ever-consistent midfielder James Milner moving in the opposite direction on a free. He has gone on to be one of the greatest free agents in Liverpool's storied history. Also, Daniel Sturridge was a product of Man City's academy before he moved to Chelsea.

There are certainly more of them from the past who have played for both clubs, but here are five players you may not remember who did so.

#5 Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy
Craig Bellamy

The fiery Welshman played for a whole host of Premier League clubs, joining Liverpool in 2006. He scored some big goals for the Reds, his biggest coming at the Nou Camp as Liverpool beat Barcelona 2-1. He had his share of controversies as well before moving on at the end of the season.

Bellamy joined Manchester City in January 2009 and was a serviceable figure in their team. He eventually returned to Liverpool in 2011, under Kenny Dalglish. Bellamy would help the Reds win the League Cup, with his winning goal against City in the semi-final. While not overly consistent, the Welshman was a good hand for Liverpool during two separate spells.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Craig Bellamy Robbie Fowler Matt Busby Football Top 5/Top 10
Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool vs Manchester City |...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ranking the Reds' last 6...
RELATED STORY
3 things Manchester City need to do to beat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City line up move for former...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both...
RELATED STORY
Can Liverpool close the gap on Manchester City this season?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Manchester City to be decided by small...
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: How Manchester City might line up this season
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool and Manchester City in contact with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us