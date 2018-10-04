5 former players who played for both Liverpool and Manchester City

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 384 // 04 Oct 2018, 13:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There have been a lot of players to play for both Liverpool and Man City over the years.

Liverpool play Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield, a place City have not won at in 15 years. It is astonishing, considering the achievements earned by the Citizens since they were taken over by Sheikh Mansour.

With City at their strongest ever position, Liverpool's impressive recent record against City will be severely tested. However, the Reds thwarted the rampant runaway champions of 2017-18 in the Champions League quarter-finals last season, winning both legs.

They seem like the two biggest contenders for the Premier League crown this season, something Manchester United fans will not be happy about. But it turns out that Liverpool and City do have more in common than hatred for and from the Red Devils. A laundry list of players has played for both of United's arch-rivals, including a bunch of current players.

Raheem Sterling joined Man City from Liverpool for £50 million in 2015, with ever-consistent midfielder James Milner moving in the opposite direction on a free. He has gone on to be one of the greatest free agents in Liverpool's storied history. Also, Daniel Sturridge was a product of Man City's academy before he moved to Chelsea.

There are certainly more of them from the past who have played for both clubs, but here are five players you may not remember who did so.

#5 Craig Bellamy

Craig Bellamy

The fiery Welshman played for a whole host of Premier League clubs, joining Liverpool in 2006. He scored some big goals for the Reds, his biggest coming at the Nou Camp as Liverpool beat Barcelona 2-1. He had his share of controversies as well before moving on at the end of the season.

Bellamy joined Manchester City in January 2009 and was a serviceable figure in their team. He eventually returned to Liverpool in 2011, under Kenny Dalglish. Bellamy would help the Reds win the League Cup, with his winning goal against City in the semi-final. While not overly consistent, the Welshman was a good hand for Liverpool during two separate spells.

1 / 5 NEXT