5 former Premier League superstars who have won the Treble elsewhere

Winning the Premier League is a massive achievement for any club. Nothing beats the joy of winning a Treble, however.

It is not in everyone's power to win three major trophies in a season. A massive club like Real Madrid hasn't won the Treble to date, which speaks volumes of the difficulties involved in the achievement.

Many Premier League players have found success elsewhere

Manchester United remain the only English club so far to have won the Treble, an honor that came during the 1998-99 season. Post that, many English clubs did well and even went on to win the double but couldn't go on to win the three major trophies.

On that note, let's take a look at those top players who once played in the Premier League but won the Treble elsewhere.

Since joining from Inter Milan in the summer of 2013, Philippe Coutinho had quickly become a vital player for Liverpool in the Premier League. With his playmaking abilities, it was a delight to watch him play.

The Brazilian midfielder, with his nimble foot-work, close ball-control and amazing creative abilities, was very productive in his time with the Reds. In his 152 Premier League appearances, he scored 41 times and recorded 38 assists. Coutinho joined Barcelona in 2017 but the move hasn't quite worked out for him to date.

In an attempt to revive his form, he joined Bayern Munich on loan for the 2019-20 season. It turned out to be a memorable season for Philippe Coutinho as the Bavarians went on to win the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League. In the Treble-winning season, the Brazilian contributed with 11 goals and 14 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

#4 Arjen Robben

During Jose Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea, Arjen Robben was one of the first few players the Portuguese brought in. The right winger spent three seasons with the Blues, playing an important role in bringing success in the early days of the Roman Abramovic era.

Arjen Robben used his quick feet, phenomenal dribbling and iconic left-foot to create and score goals at regular intervals. After three seasons in the Premier League, the Dutchman left for Real Madrid and thereafter joined Bayern Munich in 2009.

The Dutch winger spent a decade of his career at Bayern and earned legendary status at the club. In the process, he was involved in winning the Treble in the 2012-13 season under Jupp Heynckes. Although it wasn't the most productive of seasons for him, Arjen Robben scored the winning goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

