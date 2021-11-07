5 former Barcelona team-mates of Lionel Messi who went on to become managers

Lionel Messi has enjoyed an illustrious career so far. In a career spanning 17 years to date, several players have been fortunate enough to play alongside the diminutive Argentinian.

Considering the longevity of Messi's career, it's easy to make out that the boy from Rosario has seen his fair share of world-class footballers.

The entirety of Messi's club career was spent at Barcelona before this summer transfer window. But in August, Messi left the Catalan giants and signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain in a move that was previously considered impossible.

A club-record 34 trophies won with the team. Lionel Messi's career honours with Barcelona:🏆 10x LaLiga🏆 7x Supercopa de España🏆 7x Copa del Rey🏆 6x Ballon d'Or🏆 6x European Golden Shoe🏆 4x Champions League 🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup🏆 3x Club World CupA club-record 34 trophies won with the team. https://t.co/0rtIvdxIBN

While his career in France has just started, Messi does bring in a wealth of experience from his days at the Camp Nou. Several of his former Barcelona teammates have retired and gone on to pursue the next phase of their careers.

On that note, let's take a look at Messi's five former Barca teammates who have donned the managerial hat.

#5 Juliano Belletti

Barcelona v Zamora

Juliano Belletti enjoyed a successful career at both club and country level.

The Brazilian represented several clubs during his playing days, most notably Villarreal, Chelsea and Barcelona. Deployed as a right-back, Belletti was a key figure in the Barcelona setup from 2004-2007, playing alongside Lionel Messi.

Belletti is fondly remembered by Barcelona fans for his contribution in the UEFA Champions League final in 2006. Belletti only scored one goal for the club in three years, but it was the title-winning goal in the final against Arsenal.

He won one La Liga and one UEFA Champions League with the Blaugrana before signing for Chelsea in 2007. Belletti spent three years at Stamford Bridge, winning one Premier League title and two FA Cups.

In February 2021, it was announced that Belletti had forayed into management and was appointed assistant manager of his former club Cruzeiro. He remains in the post.

#4 Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Barcelona v Real Betis

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is another player who had the good fortune of playing alongside Lionel Messi.

The Dutchman was signed in 2003 from Arsenal and went on to spend four seasons with Barcelona before returning to his boyhood club Feyenoord. Van Bronckhorst was capable of playing as a midfielder as well as a wing-back, primarily slotting in on the left side.

He spent four seasons at the Camp Nou, winning two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League. He enjoyed quite a successful career and previously won silverware with Arsenal as well.

In July 2011, it was announced that Van Bronckhorst would take up the role of assistant manager with his boyhood club Feyenoord. In 2015, he was appointed as manager and went on to lead the Dutch club for four years.

He won the Dutch Eredivisie once and the KNVB cup twice. In 2020, Van Bronckhorst announced that he had signed with Chinese outfit Guangzhou R&F as their full-time manager. He spent close to a year in China before returning home to his family.

