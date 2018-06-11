5 forwards Barcelona should target as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann might not join FC Barcelona, here are 5 forwards they should target instead.

Atletico Madrid v Eibar - La Liga

FC Barcelona again won the La Liga last season and they continue to dominate the Spanish domestic league. A big part of their success was their watertight defense and superb attacking display from Lionel Messi.

It was largely due to Messi, who single handily guided the Catalan giants to La Liga and Copa Del Rey glory. His partner in crime Luis Suarez did score 25 goals last season, but they were heavily reliant on Messi to spearhead the attack.

Also, they don't have much depth in their attack as well. Ousmane Dembélé hasn't really been effective and Paco Alcacer has proved to be of no help either. Thus it is no wonder that they are being linked with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has been one of the best players in the world and this saga has been going on for a long time now. Earlier there was news that his move to Camp Nou is all done and dusted but now it has been revealed that his future will be sorted next week and nothing is guaranteed.

Atletico Madrid have pleaded with Griezmann to stay by offering him a contract extension with a huge pay rise, but since nothing is guaranteed he may decide to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano and Barcelona may have to look for alternatives to improve their attack.

Here are five forwards Barcelona should target as an alternative to Griezmann.

#5 Anthony Martial

Martial is a better long-term option than Grezimann.

The Frenchman joined Manchester United at the age of 17 from Monaco and was an instant in his first season scoring 17 goals. He was a regular under Louis Van Gaal and many hailed him to be the future of Manchester United.

Fast forward 3 years under Jose Mourinho and he has found game time limited and he was competing with Marcus Rashford for a place on the left wing but since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, his game time has been severely limited.

According to reports FC Barcelona are considering to make a move for the former Lyon academy graduate who has just one year left on his contract as well and he has linked with Juventus and Chelsea as well.

Compared to Griezmann, who is 27 years old, Martial is just 22 and he has made quite a name for himself. He is likely to be a better long-term option than the Atletico Madrid's talisman. Also with one year left on his contract, he is likely to command less fee than Griezmann.

Martial was not included in the French squad for the World Cup in Russia in 2018, and a move away from Old Trafford where is likely to get more playing time will be beneficial for his career as well.