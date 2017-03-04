5 forwards with the best work rate in the Premier League

Managers want their front-men to become much more involved in the game which has led to an evolution of the modern day forward.

04 Mar 2017

Kane has become one of English football’s leading marksman

A forward in today’s footballing world has so much more to do than just score goals for his team. Thanks to the ever-evolving world of football, forwards like Daniel Sturridge and even Sergio Aguero are falling off the face of the earth. In the modern game, managers want their front-men to become much more involved in the game instead of purely being penalty box poachers, which in turn has caused an evolution in today’s forwards.

Forwards, in the Premier League especially, are much more than just ordinary goal-scorers. They are players who are expected to drop deep – sometimes into their own halves –block passing lanes, press the opposition, hold up play and even bring their teammates into the game, all this while leading the line on their own.

All of this depends on one thing and one thing only and that is an exceptional work rate.

Not every day do forwards with such exceptional quality turn up in the Premier league but given that the majority of the Premier League’s hardworking players are midfielders, here are a few strikers that can also run the distance.

#5 Harry Kane

It was no accident that Harry Kane went into the Euro 2016 as one of the most feared strikers in the world, it was the result of years of hard-work and dedication. It’s his insatiable appetite for the game that puts him on this list. A few years ago one would have never bet on it but Kane has managed to make the Premier League his playground with his non-stop sprinting and his insatiable appetite to perform better in each and every game.

After starting regularly during the 2014/2015 season, Kane showed exactly what he was capable of, hounding defenders and goalkeepers with his work-rate and his incredible eye for goal as he finished the season with 21 league goals. He did it again last season, this time beating Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy to the Golden Boot. This combined with his work-rate helped Tottenham finish in the top four with one of the best defensive records.

Since 2015, Kane has covered an average of 10.8 km every game, clocking in nearly 500km in total, as of September 2016.

From a scoring substitute to one of the first names on the teamsheet, Kane has come a long way but he has still managed to retain the qualities that brought him through the ranks – the manic energy, and incredible work rate.