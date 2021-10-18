5 forwards who are excellent playmakers

The primary duty for forwards is to score goals for their team. Operating in and around the final third, they are the ones who are largely involved in the creation and conversion of chances. There are various kinds of forwards. There are wingers and number 9s and even among those, there are variants.

There are poachers whose predatory instincts inside the box make them a dangerous presence on the frontline. There are more technical forwards who are as involved in playmaking as they are at converting chances.

It takes a lot of skill to be able to manipulate space in crowded areas and forwards who can dictate play in the final third possess incredible technical ability. Without further ado, let's take a look at five forwards who are also excellent playmakers.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life at present. He has been absolutely unstoppable for Liverpool and has been tearing it up in the Premier League for the Merseysiders this season. The Egyptian international is a threat whenever he is in possession and that, in no short part, is thanks to his excellent technical ability.

He has already scored a couple of wonderful solo goals this season, namely against Manchester City and Watford. The 29-year-old has also been sensational with his playmaking in the attacking realms.

Salah has 10 goals and four assists to his name in 10 Premier League appearances so far this term. Salah's outside-of-the-boot pass to set up Sadio Mane for Liverpool's opening goal against Watford is a perfect example of his playmaking abilities.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane finally broke his 2021-22 Premier League duck by scoring Tottenham Hotspur's second goal in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa over the weekend. It took him seven appearances to get on the scoresheet in this season's Premier League but it is no fair reflection of the Englishman's abilities.

Harry Kane was one of the best players in the league last season despite Spurs' struggles which saw them finish seventh in the 2020-21 league table. Kane scored 23 goals and provided a whopping 14 assists in 35 appearances in the English top-flight last term.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker's Award in the 2020-21 season. Kane is a technically adept customer who drops deep to collect the ball and help Spurs gather momentum as they move forward.

He showcases great awareness and composure inside the final third and is excellent at setting his teammates up to score. Kane's passing range and vision are underrated parts of his game as most of the plaudits he receives are for his goalscoring ability.

