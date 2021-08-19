5 surprise performers from FPL Gameweek 1

The Premier League season started with a bang and so did the craziness of the Fantasy Premier League. The FPL frenzy brings with it weeks of strategizing, planning, and discussion with people losing their minds as they build their squads for the first gameweek.

Last weekend saw some big results and performances from players, helping the FPL managers climb the rankings.

Trusted FPL assets deliver in GW1

The first week of the FPL was no different, with amazing individual performances from the big-name players. Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah, two of the most-captained players in GW1, delivered on their reputation.

Fernandes scored a hat-trick against Leeds United while Salah scored and assisted two goals in their respective Premier League opening games.

In addition to the staple picks who performed as expected, there were also several surprise packages that exceeded expectations. Here, we take a look at five such players after GW1 in the FPL:

#5 Emmanuel Dennis - FWD (£5.0m) | Watford

Watford v Aston Villa - Premier League

Starting the season with as many as eight forwards listed in FPL, Watford players seemed like tough picks. But after injuries to Joao Pedro and Joshua King, things became much clearer.

With FPL managers going for straightforward picks like Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney, the Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis proved to be a real surprise.

👹 𝔻𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕖𝕟𝕒𝕔𝕖 👹



A goal on his @premierleague debut!



A goal on his @premierleague debut!

Priced at just £5.0m, Dennis got a goal and an assist leading to a 12-point haul in Watford's 3-2 win against Aston Villa. He had five shots and created three chances in just 65 minutes before he was taken off due to an injury concern.

It remains to be seen if Dennis can start the next game for Watford, but the striker surely rewarded the few FPL managers who owned him last week.

#4 Trevoh Chalobah - DEF (£5.0m) | Chelsea

Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

A surprise inclusion in the UEFA Super Cup was followed by a surprise Premier League debut for Trevoh Chalobah, but the young Chelsea defender did not disappoint. A return of 12 points, including a clean sheet and a stunning goal, was enough to make him one of the best performers of the opening week.

• Super Cup motm performance in first start

• PL motm performance in first start



Trevor Chalobah.

The Chelsea academy graduate proved excellent in bringing the ball out from the back and showed incredible composure at the back.

Manager Thomas Tuchel also spoke highly of him after Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, suggesting he could enjoy more involvement this season. FPL managers will be keeping an eye on the talented youngster as he pushes to cement his place in the Chelsea back-line.

