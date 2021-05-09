5 frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year award 2020-21

As the 2020-21 Premier League season draws to a close, it's time for fans and players turn their attention to the year-end individual awards.

The PFA Player of the Year (Men's) is an annual award given to the player who has had the best year in English Football. Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City was awarded the prestigious trophy in the 2019-20 season.

This year we have witnessed some brilliant individual performances from a host of players across the Premier League.

Five frontrunners for the PFA Player of the Year Award 2020-21:

Manchester City have almost certainly bagged this year's Premier League title, but when it comes to grading individual performances, things have been a lot more competitive this year.

We take a look at the five frontrunners to clinch the 2020-21 PFA Player of the Year award.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Yes, a controversial pick. Not many would place Salah on their top-5 contenders' list for this year's award, but below are a few arguments to consider in his favour. Salah has reached the 20-goal landmark in three of his four seasons at Liverpool. And while the team has underperformed this time compared to previous years, Salah has delivered yet again.

The Pharaoh has been directly involved in 23 goals this season (including 3 assists) and his 0.61 goals-per-match ratio is currently higher than his previous two stellar seasons. Salah has also created 10 big goalscoring chances. With 104 shots fired at goal, it shows his ability to unlock opposition defenses and get into goalscoring positions.

But due to Liverpool's dismal performance this season, the 2018-19 PFA Player of the Year may miss out on this year's award.

#4 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Another player who might not be an obvious choice for the award, but a player who terrorizes defenses no matter where he plays.

Currently in his sixth season at Tottenham Hotspur, Son has managed to score at least 10 premier league goals in five of those seasons. This is remarkable consistency, especially for a player who is not an outright center forward. The South Korean has scored 16 goals this season, joint third with Bruno Fernandes, while also hitting the woodwork 5 times. As a team player Son has provided 10 assists and has created 14 big goalscoring chances.

His chances of winning the 2020-21 PFA Player of the Year award could be derailed by Tottenham's underpar performance this season as they continue to battle it out for the fourth position.

