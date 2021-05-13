5 frontrunners for the PFA Young Player of the Year award 

Similar to the PFA Player of the Year award, the PFA Young Player of the Year is an annual award given to a player aged 23 or under, who has had a breakthrough season in English Football.

With the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season fast approaching, there's a lot of chatter as to who should be crowned this year's PFA Young Player of the Year 2020-21.

Team achievements sometimes play a part in an individual's overall performance. Because of this, many players from clubs who have missed out on silverware may go unnoticed even after an impressive campaign. Hence, below are a few honorable mentions who didn't make the top 5 but had a stellar season:

1) Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

2) James Justin (Leicester City)

3) Reece James (Chelsea)

4) Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Now let's take a look at the 5 frontrunners to clinch the 2020-21 PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Five frontrunners for the PFA Young Player of the Year Award 2020-21:

#5 Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

Harvey Barnes

Questions were being raised about whether Harvey Barnes could contribute in terms of numbers, but boy has he stepped up! With 9 goals and 4 assists in 25 appearances this season, Harvey Barnes has finally showcased his quality in front of goal. He has been one of the key attacking threats for Leicester City this season, which has propelled them to a European spot.

Unfortunately, the winger was stretchered off against Arsenal in February 2021 and has since been out. Had he stayed fit, he certainly would have improved his goals and assists tally, thus strengthening Leicester City's cause for a top 4 finish.

#4 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount

Chelsea fans were left frustrated when news of Chelsea's transfer ban broke in 2019, and rightly so. But in hindsight, this enabled the club to dip into its academy and help develop its talent.

One of the brightest young talents from Chelsea's academy has been Mason Mount. He has definitely made the most of the opportunity and has cemented his place in his boyhood club's starting eleven.

Earlier this season, when Chelsea flexed their financial muscles and signed the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, there was some doubt over Mount's place in the starting eleven. However, that was quickly put to bed.

With 6 goals and 5 assists in the Premier League so far, Mount has used his clever movement and dribbling ability to nullify defenses. With 73 tackles to his name this season, the 22-year-old old also respects his defensive duties.

