5 future stars currently being groomed at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have always been a dominant force in the Bundesliga as well as in Europe. Under Hansi Flick, the Bavarian giants won their 30th German top-flight title and look likely to continue their success in various competitions.

30 - @FCBayernEN celebrate their 30th German championship. FC Bayern have now won 29 out of 57 titles since the foundation of the Bundesliga in 1963 - more than all other clubs combined (28). Superiority. #SVWFCB pic.twitter.com/hCztkjjT6p — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 16, 2020

The German champions are known for integrating youth players into their first team, and over the years Bayern Munich have produced countless top players.

Bayern Munich do spend huge amounts of money to acquire big-name players from around the world. However, the club also invests on youth players as well as its strong scouting network to bring in some of the best footballing talents to the club.

Players like Toni Kroos, Tomas Muller, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Holger Badstuber and Philipp Lahm are just some of the big players produced by Bayern Munich over the years. But it has been ten long years since they produced a star from their academy, with David Alaba being the last.

However, things seem to be changing in this regard. Several top academy youngsters have received chances with the Bayern Munich first team. On that note, here is a look at five future stars currently being groomed at Bayern Munich.

Five future stars currently being groomed at Bayern Munich:

#1: Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies has had an impressive breakthrough season with Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies officially joined Bayern Munich in January 2019. The young Canadian was initially expected to feature for the Bayern Munich youth team, but his impressive form saw him get drafted to the club's first team.

Davies has made six appearances in his first Bundesliga season with Bayern Munich, staking his claim for the left-back position with his impressive performances.

It is not every day you see a youngster from the MLS break into the first team of Bayern Munich. With no disrespect to the MLS, the level of football in that competition is well below that of the Bundesliga. This makes Davies' performances for Bayern Munich all the more special.

The 19-year-old Canadian has already made 45 appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring four goals and assisting eight. If he continues in the same vein, Davies could become one of the best left-backs in the world.

#2: Tanguy Nianzou

Big things are expected from Bayern Munich's latest signing Tanguy Nianzou.

Apart from PSG and Bayern Munich fans, the rest of the footballing community may not know about Tanguy Niznzou, but great things are expected from the young French defender.

Nianzou spent his initial years in the PSG youth system. During 13 appearances for the senior team, he scored three goals and provided an assist, with PSG not losing a game when he played.

Ideally, the young Frenchman was expected to be a direct replacement for Thiago Silva but instead opted out of signing a new contract at PSG and instead joined Bayern Munich.

Nianzou has all the qualities to be a top player. With Bayern Munich entering a new era of football under Hansi Flick, he could very well be a key part of their team for years to come.