5 German players with most goals so far this season (2021-22)

Xx

The 2014 FIFA World Cup was a memorable one for German fans. The victory meant they registered their fourth triumph in the history of the competition.

Since then, many great German players have retired and some new faces have been trying to make a mark. Over the last few years, Die Mannschaft have been trying to assemble a blend of experienced and young players in their bid to be successful at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

German players are known to be technically sound

German football has time and again provided us with some amazing footballers. With their resilience and technical abilities, they have brought success to their respective clubs.

In the 2021-22 season, some of the German forwards have done a great job in front of goal. Here, we take a look at the top German footballers who have scored the most goals this campaign.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

The term 'legend' does not suffice for the incredible time Thomas Muller has had at Bayern Munich. The German attacker has been a 'one-club' man throughout his career, having only played for the Bavarian club.

As has been the case in the last 13 seasons, Thomas Muller has been among the goals in the ongoing season too. Using his amazing positioning and fabulous goal-scoring abilities, the 32-year old has always found a way to contribute in attack. He has scored seven times in the Bundesliga this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thomas Muller has more goals than Thierry Henry and more assists than Mesut Ozil in the Champions League.



The most underrated player of his generation? 🤔 Thomas Muller has more goals than Thierry Henry and more assists than Mesut Ozil in the Champions League.The most underrated player of his generation? 🤔 https://t.co/9bgdjIyozX

His four goals in the UEFA Champions League and a goal in the DFL Supercup have taken his total goal tally to 12 this campaign. No player has registered more assists (16) in the Bundesliga this season than Thomas Muller.

#4 Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz 05)

1. FSV Mainz 05 v 1. FC Koeln - Bundesliga

Having come through the ranks at Mainz 05, Jonathan Burkardt has been much more involved with the senior team over the past two seasons. The German forward is capable of playing in multiple positions but is used mainly as a centre-forward.

The young Mainz striker has been a delight to watch this season, having scored nine goals in the Bundesliga so far. Jonathan Burkardt has been quite impressive with his finishing and is showing promising signs for the future.

With three goals in DFB-Pokal, the youngster has amassed 12 goals across all competitions this campaign. It will come as no surprise if the top teams seek his services in the near future.

#3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Chelsea FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The former Arsenal forward has managed to turn his career around since his move to the Bundesliga. Serge Gnabry joined Bayern Munich in the 2018-19 campaign and has become a key player for them.

The German winger has won the league in all three seasons he has been at the club and is enroute to his fourth. Gnabry has so far scored 10 goals in 19 league starts this campaign.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Serge Gnabry goal

Serge Gnabry goal

Serge Gnabry assist

Serge Gnabry assist

Serge Gnabry goal



Ridiculous. Bayern Munich’s 5 goals vs. Stuttgart today:Serge Gnabry goalSerge Gnabry goalSerge Gnabry assistSerge Gnabry assistSerge Gnabry goalRidiculous. Bayern Munich’s 5 goals vs. Stuttgart today:⚽️ Serge Gnabry goal ⚽️ Serge Gnabry goal 🅰️ Serge Gnabry assist 🅰️ Serge Gnabry assist ⚽️ Serge Gnabry goal Ridiculous. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/GclUVxzxPn

He has scored thrice in the UEFA Champions League, taking his total goal tally to 13 so far in 36 appearances. Serge Gnabry could become a massive player for Bayern if he manages to add more consistency to his game.

#2 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

The Borussia Dortmund captain has been with the club for a decade now. It is admirable how Marco Reus stayed with them despite the club time and again losing their best players to arch-rivals Bayern Munich.

The 32-year old has constantly been among the goals in his Dortmund career. This season has been no different, as Marco Reus has already scored nine goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances.

🎢 @thespidaball



11 goals

11 assists



Midfield Jewel Marco Reus has 21 G/A in 29 Appearances this season.11 goals11 assistsMidfield Jewel Marco Reus has 21 G/A in 29 Appearances this season.⚽️ 11 goals🅰️ 11 assists💎 Midfield Jewel https://t.co/fxveOo8Lyf

A goal in the DFL Supercup and three goals in the UEFA Champions League meant the German has scored 13 goals in 34 matches this campaign. It is only just that Reus gets to win the league at least once given how wonderful he has been for Dortmund.

#1 Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v VfL Bochum - Bundesliga

Leroy Sane did well at Manchester City before being tempted to return to Germany and play for Bayern Munich in the 2020-21 season. Since then, the left-footed winger has looked good and is only getting better with time.

Using his amazing pace, quick feet and fine dribbling skills, Leroy Sane has been a useful outlet for Bayern on the wings. He has so far scored seven goals in 20 Bundesliga starts this season.

He has been in great form in the UEFA Champions League, having scored six goals in just eight matches. With a goal in DFB-Pokal, Leroy Sane has scored 14 goals across all competitions this season, the most by any German this campaign.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava