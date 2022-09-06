5 goalkeepers with best save percentage in the Premier League this season 

Goalkeepers are essential for every football team, as their primary assignment is to keep the ball from going into the back of the net.

A good goalkeeper is one who has good reflexes, commands his defensive line well enough, and also produces breathtaking saves. Modern goalkeepers are also required to have good distribution as well.

The likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Lev Yashin, and Peter Schmeichel, among others, have stood out in the position over the years.

The Premier League has also had its own fair share of world-class goalkeepers in recent years. The likes of Petr Cech, Edwin van der Sar, Shay Given, and Pepe Reina, among others.

There are still a plethora of brilliant shot-stoppers in the league at present, and the couple are proving their worth in the current 2022-23 campaign.

As such, this article will look at five goalkeepers in the Premier League with the best save ratio this season.

#5 David Raya Martin

Raya is one of the best goalkeepers in the league

The Spanish shot-stopper is arguably one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the Premier League and has been decent in-between the sticks for Brentford.

David Raya currently has one of the best save ratios in the league despite just keeping one cleansheet this season. He was able to prevent Manchester United from scoring as Brentford won by 4-0 in their second match of the season.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has a save percentage of 74.3% this season after playing six games for Brentford.

Raya kept eight clean sheets in the league last season in 24 matches.

#4 Robert Sánchez

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United - Premier League

Another shot-stopper who has had a decent start to the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign is Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spanish international has been in terrific form for his club this season as they currently occupy fourth position in the league table.

So far, Sanchez has a save percentage of 75 after six games for the Seagulls. He has also kept three cleansheets in the league, notably against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Leeds United.

He helped Brighton keep 11 clean sheets in the league last season, including against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

#3 Jose Sa

Sa has four cleansheets in the league this season

One man who is very key to Wolverhampton Wanderers' dugged defense this season is Portuguese shot-stopper Jose Sa.

Bruno Lage's team have one of the best defensive records in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign, as they have conceded just four goals so far.

Portugal Family Kerala @PortugalFamKL Jose Sa has the third-highest save percentage in the Premier League this season.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nick Pope - 82.4%

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jordan Pickford - 81.3%

Jose Sa - 81%



Underrated.



#WOLVERHAMPTON Jose Sa has the third-highest save percentage in the Premier League this season.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nick Pope - 82.4%🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jordan Pickford - 81.3%Jose Sa - 81%Underrated. 🇵🇹 Jose Sa has the third-highest save percentage in the Premier League this season.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nick Pope - 82.4%🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jordan Pickford - 81.3%🇵🇹 Jose Sa - 81%Underrated.#WOLVERHAMPTON https://t.co/2oBB6r73JA

Sa has kept three clean sheets this season against Bournemouth, Fulham and Southampton. The Portuguese shot-stopper has also had a save percentage rate of 81% this season.

#2 Jordan Pickford

Pickford made eight saves for Everton against Liverpool in the Premier League

The Englishman is regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League and has been impressive this season.

Pickford has been one of the standout performers for Frank Lampard's Everton team this campaign despite their sluggish start to the season.

Despite keeping just one cleansheet in six league outings, the 28-year-old shot-stopper has the second-highest save percentage this season. His save ratio is currently at an impressive 81.3%.

GOAL @goal Jordan Pickford made eight saves to keep Liverpool at bay Jordan Pickford made eight saves to keep Liverpool at bay 👏 https://t.co/Ecc30ygc60

Pickford's last league outing in Everton's 0-0 draw against Liverpool saw him produce an astonishing eight saves, the most by any goalkeeper this season.

#1 Nick Pope

Pope has been impressive for Newcastle United this season

Another exceptional shot-stopper who is currently enjoying a decent 2022-23 Premier League campaign is Nick Pope.

The 30-year-old has been able to record an impressive three cleansheets in six appearances for Newcastle United since joining from Burnley this season.

So far, Pope has the highest save percentage in the league after six games. His save ratio is currently at an impressive 82.4%.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Nick Pope made nine saves to keep his clean sheet vs Crystal Palace on Saturday.



No goalkeeper has made more in a Premier League match without conceding since Neil Etheridge made 10 to keep out Man Utd in May 2019 Nick Pope made nine saves to keep his clean sheet vs Crystal Palace on Saturday.No goalkeeper has made more in a Premier League match without conceding since Neil Etheridge made 10 to keep out Man Utd in May 2019 ⭐ Nick Pope made nine saves to keep his clean sheet vs Crystal Palace on Saturday. 😯 No goalkeeper has made more in a Premier League match without conceding since Neil Etheridge made 10 to keep out Man Utd in May 2019 https://t.co/An0wcZD6x3

Pope was voted Man of the Match in Newcastle United's 0-0 draw against Brighton. He also put in an exceptional display during his club's 3-3 draw against defending champions Manchester City.

