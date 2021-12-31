5 goalkeepers with the best shot-stopping ability in the Premier League this season

The Premier League just saw a phenomenal performance from Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel against Liverpool in the midweek fixture. The Danish goalkeeper provided some stunning saves to help the Foxes sneak a 1-0 win at the King Power stadium.

The victory came despite Liverpool brutally dominating Leicester for the better part of the game. This just goes to show how a goalkeeper can turn a game around.

Premier League goalkeepers have made superb saves this season

Over time, the role of goalkeepers has only become more crucial to a team's success. Kasper Schmeichel just proved it without making any fancy passes from the back.

The Premier League has some amazing goalkeepers who have shown impressive shot-stopping abilities, which has helped them prevent goals unexpectedly. On that note, let's take a look at those top goalkeepers this season.

#5 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier League

The Frenchman has been a terrific servant for Tottenham Hotspur, having spent almost a decade with them. Hugo Lloris has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League in the recent past.

It is only unfortunate that his services haven't been rewarded in the form of silverware for him. Hugo Lloris runs out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 campaign and is uncertain as to where his future lies.

Despite Spurs' inconsistency this season, Lloris has played an important role in saving them from conceding with his strong saves. The French goalkeeper has conceded 18 goals in the Premier League, faced 60 shots and has prevented 1.5 goals.

#4 Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Brentford v Chelsea - Premier League

Ever since his arrival in the 2020-21 season, Edouard Mendy has become a big player for Chelsea. His role between the sticks has brought a lot of stability to the Blues and their backline. He played a massive role in them winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Senegalese had a stunning first season, keeping 16 cleansheets with a save % of 70.5%. Edouard Mendy has done well in the 2021-22 Premier League season, keeping eight cleansheets in 19 matches.

Mendy has faced 58 shots this season and conceded only 14 goals. With a save % of 82.8%, the Chelsea goalkeeper has prevented 1.7 goals per game in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. The Blues will dearly miss his service when he's away playing for Senegal at AFCON in January.

