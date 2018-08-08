5 goalkeepers Chelsea could have signed for less than £71m

Chelsea v Swansea City - Premier League

The Blues have agreed to trigger Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's £71 million release clause, according to the Telegraph. Chelsea has less than 48 hours to complete the deal, which will see Kepa replace Courtois at the Stamford Bridge.

Thibaut Courtois has made his intentions clear that he wants to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid football team. According to Telegraph sport, Courtois is forcing a move to Real Madrid by going AWOL on Monday. The Belgian also failed to appear for training on Tuesday.

Thibaut Courtois had spent three years in Spain with Atletico Madrid before joining Chelsea. The Belgian international has just one year left on his current Chelsea contract and has rejected the Blues' renewed contract offers. He favours a move to Madrid as his family still resides there.

“My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid, it's known. My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on Facetime. She often tells me that I miss her. My son is still too small to communicate like that", he said in an interview with Belgian magazine Sport.

On that note, let's take a look at the five goalkeepers Chelsea could have signed for less than £71 million.

#5 Alphonse Areola

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The Frenchman became the first World Cup winner in 36 years to claim a medal despite never being capped. The 25-year-old was Didier Deschamps' third-choice goalkeeper in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Areola was a mainstay in the Paris Saint-Germain squad last season with 34 Ligue One appearances. Though he made a few mistakes in his short PSG career, he has improved a lot in the last 18 months.

With 15 clean sheets, Alphonse Areola is fifth in Europe for most clean sheets during the 2017/18 season. PSG have bought Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus this summer and Areola's place in the starting lineup is far from certain for the next season. TransferMarkt values him at around €15 million.

