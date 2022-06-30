5 goalkeepers with most clean sheets in Europe last season (2021-22)

The role of a goalkeeper is a very important one, especially in modern-day football. The game has evolved in such a fashion that it involves the player between the sticks to be quite efficient with the ball at his feet.

It is no longer just about the shot-stopping abilities of a goalkeeper. The keeper's passing skills are equally scrutinized as they play a vital role in the game-play these days.

With everything said and done, at the end of the day, the goalkeeper's primary role is to save his team from conceding goals. This demands him to be very vocal and in sync with his fellow defenders.

Last season, many goalkeepers did a fine job but only a few could gather a good number of clean sheets. Here, we take a look at the goalkeepers who kept the highest number of clean sheets in the 2021-22 season.

Note: Europe's top five leagues are considered

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Real Madrid had a successful 2021-22 campaign having won both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Thibaut Courtois played a vital role in helping Los Blancos win silverware, especially in the latter, considering his performance in the final against Liverpool. He made a record nine saves in the final, and was adjudged the 'Man of the Match'.

His contribution in La Liga was equally important, coming to Madrid's rescue time and again with his athletic shot-stopping abilities. Courtois conceded just 29 goals last season in the league, keeping 16 clean sheets in 36 appearances.

The 30-year-old made 88 saves in La Liga, maintaining a save percentage of 76.7%. Courtois will look to continue in the same form in the upcoming season and will hope to help Madrid defend their title successfully.

#4 Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

AC Milan registered their 19th Scudetto win last season, winning the league after a gap of 11 years. It was a season to remember for the Rossoneri fans as they are now tied with local rivals Inter Milan with 19 league title victories.

Mike Maignan played a pivotal role in achieving this feat as he proved to be a very reliable figure between the sticks. Having joined Milan from Lille last season, the French goalkeeper had a stellar debut campaign with the Italian giants.

The 26-year-old was very lively with his sharp reflexes and fabulous shot-stopping abilities. Mike Maignan kept 17 clean sheets in Serie A last season, more than any goalkeeper in the league. The Frenchman has certainly proved to be an amazing signing for Milan.

#3 Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

RCD Mallorca v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Alex Remiro was unlucky not to have had enough chances during his time at Athletic Bilbao, having graduated from the club's youth academy. Since joining Real Sociedad in the 2019-20 season, the Spaniard has been a regular face for the White and Blues.

Last season, Remiro pulled off some very impressive performances between the sticks, helping Sociedad finish sixth in La Liga. His acrobatic saves and smart reading of the game has come to the club's rescue more often than not.

The 27-year-old kept 19 clean sheets in La Liga, the most by any goalkeeper in the 2021-22 season. Remiro has performed well and should he achieve more consistency in his game, it wouldn't be surprising if he receives a call-up for the national team in the near future.

#2 Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was quick to realize Ederson Moraes' potential and sign him for the club in the 2017-18 season. Ever since, the Brazilian has been spectacular for the Premier League champions.

Ederson's amazing passing abilities perfectly suit the style of football Pep Guardiola prefers. This allows the Spanish manager to play from the back and greatly helps in keeping possession.

While Ederson's passing has been a delight, his other abilities between the sticks haven't been bad either. The 28-year-old goalkeeper made some important saves last season and kept the opposition at bay for the majority of the time. Ederson kept 20 clean sheets in 37 appearances in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, jointly winning the Golden Glove with Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

#1 Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been one of their most important players over the past few seasons. Under Jurgen Klopp's management, the Brazilian has been an asset on the pitch, restricting the opposition time and again from scoring.

Alisson had an impressive 2021-22 season, having registered one more assist in his career after assisting against Norwich City. The Brazilian goalkeeper made 36 Premier League appearances, keeping 20 clean sheets in the process.

Having won the Golden Glove award for the second time, it is safe to say that signing Alisson in the summer of 2018 has turned out to be a blessing for the Reds. The 29-year-old goalkeeper will look to prove his dominance once more in the upcoming season.

