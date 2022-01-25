5 goalkeepers with more clean sheets than Manchester United's De Gea in the Premier League this season

David de Gea has earned Manchester United some valuable points in the Premier League. Along with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, De Gea has been the best player at Old Trafford this season. Despite having a leaky defence in front of him, the Spanish shot-stopper has often held his own.

The 31-year-old has made a league-high 80 saves in the Premier League this season. The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has also saved three penalties for Manchester United. However, he has just kept only five clean sheets.

The Manchester United No.1 is lagging behind other Premier League goalkeepers in terms of save%

As far as save percentage is concerned, the likes of Jose Sa and Edouard Mendy have fared far better than David de Gea. In fact, his fellow countryman Robert Sanchez has kept more clean sheets and has a higher save percentage than the Manchester United number 1.

Squawka Football @Squawka David De Gea has kept just one Premier League clean sheet at Old Trafford in 2021.



It came in Manchester United’s 9-0 win over nine-man Southampton in February. 🧤 David De Gea has kept just one Premier League clean sheet at Old Trafford in 2021. It came in Manchester United’s 9-0 win over nine-man Southampton in February. 🧤 https://t.co/DN01VRJG25

Statistically, De Gea is not the best Premier League goalkeeper at the moment. As many as eight custodians have managed more shutouts than the highly-rated Spaniard.

On that note, here's a look at five goalkeepers who have kept more clean sheets than De Gea this season:

#5 Jose Sa - 8

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers' new goalkeeper Jose Sa has been outstanding this season. He has kept eight clean sheets, including one against Manchester United. His save percentage of 84.8 is not only the highest in the Premier League, but it is also more than any keeper in Europe's top five leagues this season.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has made 67 saves, ranking him third in terms of saves made in the English top flight this campaign. The former Olympiakos goalkeeper has been a more-than-worthy replacement for the departed Rui Patricio.

playmakerstats @playmaker_EN Best save percentage (top 4 tiers, 15+ appearances):



%: JOSÉ SÁ

%: Édouard Mendy

%: Luke Southwood

%: Mark Travers

%: Ross Doohan



#Wolves @Wolves Best save percentage (top 4 tiers, 15+ appearances):%:JOSÉ SÁ%: Édouard Mendy%: Luke Southwood%: Mark Travers%: Ross Doohan ⛔Best save percentage (top 4 tiers, 15+ appearances):8⃣5⃣%: 🐺JOSÉ SÁ🐺8⃣1⃣%: Édouard Mendy7⃣8⃣%: Luke Southwood7⃣8⃣%: Mark Travers7⃣8⃣%: Ross Doohan#Wolves @Wolves https://t.co/SMdKTGYcqT

The 29-year-old has conceded just 16 goals in 21 appearances, which is impressive. He lets in just 0.76 goals per 90 minutes, which is the second-lowest in the league, behind Manchester City custodian Ederson Moraes.

#4 Edouard Mendy - 8

West Ham United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Edouard Mendy has also kept eight clean sheets in the league this season. However, the Senegalese has played one fewer game than Sa. Nevertheless, Mendy was recently awarded The Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award for his heroic displays in 2021.

Mendy is currently away at AFCON, and is proving to be a huge miss for Chelsea. The Londoners have dropped points against league leaders Manchester City and Brighton. These results have meant that there is a massive ten-point gap between the Blues and Manchester City.

The France-born Senegal international has an excellent save percentage of 81 this season. Mendy has saved over 50 shots in the Premier League. He has elicited comparisons with Alisson and Ederson in conversations regarding the best goalkeeper in the league.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav