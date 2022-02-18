5 goalkeepers who have saved most penalties from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the most significant contenders for the greatest in this generation. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both been phenomenal players despite having different playstyles.

The duo may have aged significantly by now, but they are still a massive threat.

There are, however, goalkeepers who have saved penalties from both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Saving a penalty is tough for any goalkeeper, irrespective of the taker. The job becomes significantly more difficult when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the takers.

But the following five names have, in fact, saved penalty kicks from both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. These five have achieved a unique and incredible achievement against two of the greatest ever footballers.

#5 Gorka Iraizoz - 2 penalties

Iraizoz for Athletic Bilbao in a Super Cup match

La Liga, over the years, has seen several good goalkeepers coming through the local regions. This becomes possible due to the policy some clubs like Athletic Bilbao follow in playing with players only from the Basque region. It's at the same club where goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz made his name.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a solid option for many years, and his performances for Bilbao have often earned him a lot of praise from the fans. However, he has had several matchups with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the years and sometimes outdid the greats.

Iraizoz's performances never materialized too much into silverware, but his trophy cabinet isn't empty. He spent his early years at Espanyol for a brief period where he won the Copa del Rey and was close to winning the UEFA Cup but fell short in the final.

#4 Diego Lopez - 2 penalties

Lopez during his Real Madrid days

Diego Lopez has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in La Liga over the last decade. While his name may not always be on top, Lopez has been a safe pair of hands. He even spent time with Cristiano Ronaldo during his second stint with Los Blancos.

Over the years, Lopez has played for several prominent clubs like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Sevilla, and Villarreal, where he's currently at. His second stint at Real Madrid was quite controversial as he was preferred over club legend Iker Casillas, which often put Lopez in trouble with the fans.

Lopez won a couple of significant trophies, including the highly coveted Champions League in 2013-14. He is still an active player despite being 40 years of age and is one of the few keepers who have saved spot-kicks from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

