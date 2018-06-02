5 goalkeepers who can take Liverpool to the next level

Liverpool have to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer if they have to bridge the gap to Manchester City.

Liverpool need an upgrade on Karius and Mignolet in the summer

It is safe to say that Liverpool have been held back for many years because of their goalkeepers.

Since Pepe Reina’s departure in 2013, five different goalkeepers have tried and failed between the sticks. The likes of Brad Jones, Adam Bogdan and Danny Ward have played only a handful of games while Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have shared most of the goalkeeping responsibility.

Mignolet made some costly errors in his debut season when Liverpool made an unlikely title challenge, most notably in an away game against Manchester City where his mistake led to Alvaro Negredo’s winner. To put things into perspective, without that goal, Liverpool would have won the title.

The Belgian also made a mistake in the League Cup final in 2016 against Manchester City and the Reds went on to lose the game on penalties after the score was 1-1 at the end of extra time.

When Jurgen Klopp arrived, he signed Loris Karius to provide competition to Mignolet, but the German made some costly errors in goal which forced Klopp to revert to Mignolet.

Over the course of the 2017/18 season, Klopp rotated his two keepers with Loris Karius ultimately being named the undisputed #1. However, two terrible mistakes from Karius cost Liverpool the Champions League title and there could be no coming back from that for Karius.

Liverpool need just a few more additions to their current squad to take them to the next level and one of them has to be a new goalkeeper. With the transfer window now open, Liverpool should target one of these five goalkeepers to bridge the gap between them and their title rivals.

#5. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma has plenty of experience for a 19-year-old

Aged 19, Gianluigi Donnarumma has already made 125 appearances for AC Milan. That alone is a testament to his quality.

The teenager is earmarked to be the future #1 for Italy and his performances so far suggest he can be Italy’s long-term custodian.

For a Milan side that has been a shadow of its former self, Donnarumma has been a ray of hope in recent seasons. Since making his debut for Milan in 2015, he has kept 34 cleansheets in the Serie A. He made 72 saves in 34 Serie A games in 2017/18.

Signing a keeper like Donnarumma will solve Liverpool’s goalkeeper crisis for years to come. However, the club doesn’t have a good history with his agent Mino Raiola.

AC Milan are running the risk of losing their Europa League spot for violating FFP regulations and the absence of European football could motivate Donnarumma to consider his future in the summer.

Liverpool can offer him the chance to play in the Champions League and also work under a manager renowned for his brilliant work with youngsters.