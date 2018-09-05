5 goalkeepers who started as outfield players

The David De Gea we know was far different when he started playing football

Footballers take the first step towards their careers since a tender age. They mature over the years to become the polished products that are signed by footballing institutions.

Throughout the years, they are tried out on different position so as to determine their strongest area of play. As a result, many of them gradually change their positions as they age by. While some of them maintain an identity as players in a particular position from a young age, some of them end up as products that are poles apart from what they actually began as.

In this piece, let's have a look at 5 such players who started as outfield players but ended up as goalkeepers in their careers.

#5 Jose Manuel Pinto

Jose Manuel Pinto spent most of his career as a second-choice keeper at Barcelona

We remember Jose Manuel Pinto as the goalkeeper who spent nearly his entire career as a second-choice goalkeeper at Barcelona. He came to the Nou Camp after a decade with Celta Vigo in 2008.

The Spanish started as a defensive midfielder before switching to the role between the posts. He managed to win an impressive chunk of 16 trophies with Barcelona from 2008 to 2014, most of it coming in the Pep Guardiola era, albeit contributing scarcely to the success of the club.

After quitting professional football, Pinto has ventured into music as a record producer and owns a label named Wahin Makinaciones which he started during his footballing years in 2000.

#4 Adrian

Adrian started as a striker

West Ham goalkeeper was also one such player who journeyed backwards in terms of position. Until the age of 10, he functioned as a striker while playing for boyhood club CD Altaire.

However, as their first-choice goalkeeper left, he made the switch from a forward to a goalkeeper and has remained the same ever since.

Adrian progressed considerably late in his career, making his La Liga debut with Real Betis after coming through their youth ranks, at the age of 25. He made his debut against Sevilla after substituting an outfield player as their goalkeeper was sent off. Following a Man of the Match performance, the shot-stopper went on to start the next 31 games for his club.

Quite a testament to his abilities between the posts, isn't it?

