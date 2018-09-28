Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 great goals that didn't win the Puskás Award

Reinis Alksnajs
Top 5 / Top 10
604   //    28 Sep 2018, 20:58 IST

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

On the 24th September in London was held the FIFA Football Awards. That night truly surprised many as Luka Modric became the first player excluding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the FIFA World Player of the Year since 2007.

Also, surprising was to see Mohammed Salah win the Puskas Award with his goal against Everton. In a year when two incredible overhead bicycle kicks were scored in the UEFA Champions League knock-out stages, it is weird to see an almost regular cut-in goal win.

Puskas award is the only one which is decided by a public vote and it isn't a secret that Salah has a huge fanbase in Egypt. So it is most likely the main reason he won.

Let's look at five goals, that haven't won the Puskas Award since it is presented.

#5 Robin Van Persie (The Netherlands vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2014)

The game between Spain and Netherlands is remembered as one of the most shocking in World Cup history. Both had played in the final four years earlier so a cracking match was expected. But instead of that Netherlands scored five times and completely humiliated the defending Champions.

Spain was actually the first to score but just before the half-time Netherlands struck back with one of the greatest goals of the decade. Full-back Daley Blind made a fantastic long pass to Robin Van Persie who was able to reach the ball with his head, lobbing Iker Casillas.

While this goal is undoubtedly one of the most memorable in this century, it finished only third in the Puskas Award voting. The winner was James Rodriguez who scored a beautiful volley in the same competition.

