5 great managers who chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have inked their names on the list of football's all-time greats through their incredible exploits with club and country. The duo have dominated the sport over the last two decades, breaking record after record and leading their teams from glory to glory.

Given their extra-terrestial qualities, it is only natural that these iconic players are constantly compared with each other. In fact, the debate over who the better player is among the duo promises to go on for many years. Although Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most prolific goalscorer in history, many football lovers give the nod to Lionel Messi due to his all-round contribution to the game.

Apart from fans, some great managers have also chosen the Argentine superstar over his Portuguese counterpart in recent years. Below, we take a look at five of them.

#5 Fabio Capello

The Italian has no doubts about his preference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former AC Milan and Juventus manager Fabio Capello has never hidden his preference for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The Italian has always claimed that Leo's natural talent gives him the edge over his eternal rival.

Capello answered this question during an interview in 2019 and here's what he had to say: “Ronaldo’s an extraordinary footballer, but Messi is a genius."

"There are three geniuses in football: Pele, Maradona and Messi. Period. Ronaldo is very strong as he lets you win everything, but Messi is a genius and something else."

"I faced Messi when he was 16 years old and I was amazed. He did the same things he does today but 20 years younger because he was born a genius.

"He invents things that others don’t see. Ronaldo has made himself a champion, but not a genius.”

#4 Joachim Low

The tactician respects Cristiano Ronaldo but Lionel Messi is better

The manager, who led Germany to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina to the World Cup trophy in 2014, also picked the former Barcelona captain. Joachim Low wasted no time in stating his preference when he was asked by Bild to pick one among the legendary duo in 2018.

"I would stick with Messi," the German replied.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is sensational, a very good professional, an incredible goalscoring machine for many years, but Messi is the most complete player I have seen.

"On top of scoring goals, he's a genius who provides 30 to 40 assists every season for 10 years, as well as scoring 50 or so goals. The speed that he eludes rivals at makes him uncatchable, and he can leave eight or nine players behind him."

