The Copa America is America's major international competition, with countries across the north and the south coming together. It has also built legends of the game, with players like Paolo Guerrero making his mark as Peru's leading goalscorer with 40 goals in 119 caps.

The 40-year-old notably played four matches in the 2007 Copa America, eventually partaking in a total of five editions of the tournament. He remains the captain of the national team, and there's a big chance that this might be his swansong with La Blanquirroja.

He is just one of quite a few players who might be saying farewell to the tournament after an impressive career. Guerrero could add to his 14 goals and 25 caps in the competition before he makes his final bow, but so could others. So, without further ado, let's take a look at 5 great players who will be playing their last Copa America in 2024:

#5 Juan Cuadrado - Colombia

Juan Cuadrado made a name for himself with his wicked pace on the right flank and his ability to play in virtually every on-field position. He has spent the vast majority of his career playing for top clubs like Chelsea and Juventus, and he plied his trade at the top level with Serie A at Inter last season.

However, the versatile winger is now 36 years old, and his one-year contract with the Nerazzurri may not be extended for another season. This will also likely be the case for his presence in the Colombia national team. He might get the chance to add to his 21 Copa America appearances, but it would be his last.

#4 David Ospina - Colombia

Just like his international teammate Juan Cuadrado, David Ospina looks set to make his final appearance in the upcoming tournament. He has enjoyed a lengthy and impressive career between the sticks for clubs like Arsenal and Napoli, and he now plays with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

His club form remains fairly good, as he has racked up five clean sheets in 11 Saudi Pro League games. The 35-year-old goalkeeper has spent all three friendlies in 2024 on the bench for Colombia, but he will be looking forward to adding to his 129 caps. With Ospina slowly being phased out with less starting opportunities, this will likely be his last Copa America.

#3 Luis Suarez - Uruguay

Luis Suarez became one of the best strikers in the world, playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona. He notably scored an impressive 195 goals in just 283 appearances for the Catalan giants, and he has since continued that goalscoring run of form. He now plays with Messi at Inter Miami, and he currently has 14 goals in 20 games for the MLS club.

This ability to find the net has not dipped with age, with Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa trusting the striker by including him in the final squad for Copa America. He has already scored 68 goals in 138 caps for his country, but with the striker now 37 years old, this will likely be his final chance to win the trophy for the second time.

#2 Angel di Maria - Argentina

One of the most clutch players in Argentina's squad, Angel di Maria has been vital in the Albiceleste's growth. He scored the winning goal in the Copa America 2021 final against Brazil, handing them the trophy. He also scored in the World Cup final against France, which the Albiceleste won via penalty shootout.

Di Maria is now 36 years old, playing in Portugal for Benfica. His ability to find the target in important games has been part of what makes him so indispensable to the squad. However, the aging winger has announced that he will retire from international duty after this tournament, officially making it his last.

#1 Lionel Messi - Argentina

Di Maria might come clutch, but his teammate and agemate Lionel Messi is arguably the best player in the Argentina squad - and the world. The legendary playmaker has left Europe, now playing in Inter Miami, where he has not lost his touch, making 21 direct goal contributions in just 12 league games.

He captained Argentina to win the Copa America in 2021, before leading them to lift the World Cup in 2022. While his participation in this upcoming tournament is certain, it is not guaranteed that he will partake in another after this. He will look to add to his 13 goals and 34 caps in the competition if it is, indeed, his final bow.