5 greatest Barcelona goalscorers of all time

From Messi to Rivaldo, the list is full of legends

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 10:50 IST

Barcelona are one of the greatest club sides of all time and they have had some amazing players and strikers play for them in their long and illustrious history. Some supreme goalscorers, exceptionally gifted playmakers and multiple Ballon d'Or winners have all scored plenty of goals for the Catalan giants and left their indelible mark at the Camp Nou.

All the names on this list are Barcelona legends and have scored a bucketload of goals for the Blaugrana. Without much ado, let us take a look at the top 5 goalscorers in Barcelona history:

#5 Rivaldo

Rivaldo enthralled fans all over the world with his quick feet, dribbling skills, and spectacular goals. Winner of the FIFA World player of the year award in 1999, Rivaldo was at his very best when he played for Barcelona.

The Brazilian forward spent an amazing five years at Barcelona where he gave the Blaugrana faithful number of moments to remember scoring some absolutely stunning goals. Rivaldo won 2 La Ligas and a Copa Del Rey in his spell at Barcelona.

Easily the standout player of that particular Barcelona squad, Rivaldo enthralled fans all across Spain with his stunning skills and goals and he is easily one of the greatest players ever to pull on the Barcelona jersey,