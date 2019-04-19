5 greatest Dutch footballers of all time

The 1988 Euro-winning Dutch team

The Netherlands are one of the strongest footballing nations in the world, and have won one European Championship till date. They have also finished runners-up in World Cup on three occasions.

The Dutch are well-known for the flair and flamboyance in their game, and are usually a delight to watch. Needless to say, they have produced some extraordinary players throughout the decades. Clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord have nurtured young talents who have gone on to become world-famous because of their football skills.

We would now take a look at the top 5 greatest Dutch footballers of all time:

#5. Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp

Bergkamp was football royalty, and had an exquisite first touch and exemplary technique. He was a good dribbler and a powerful shooter, and could play both as the main striker and the support striker. He was among the greatest footballers in the world in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and had a great career with English club Arsenal.

Bergkamp rose to prominence while playing for Ajax Amsterdam, and played for them from 1986 to 1993. He also scored 122 goals in 237 matches for them. Arsenal signed him in 1995, and he formed a great striking partnership with Thierry Henry at the London-based club. Bergkamp won 3 Premier League titles with Arsenal and they also finished runners-up in the UEFA Champions League in 2006.

Bergkamp enthralled football lovers all over the world with his subtle touches, incisive passes and probing shots. He also scored some memorable goals from free-kicks. He scored 234 goals from 736 matches in his club career and finished runner-up in Ballon d’Or in 1993.

Bergkamp also had a successful career with the national team and was a part of the Dutch teams, which lost in the semifinals of Euro 1992, World Cup 1998 and Euro 2000. He had Patrick Kluivert as his striking partner during the majority of his stint with the Netherlands, and scored 37 goals from 79 matches for them.

