5 greatest foreign players in the Premier League right now (2021-22)

The Premier League is the most popular football league on the planet. Home to some of the sharpest managers, best footballers, and most intense rivalries, the English top-flight offers everything a football fan demands and then some.

Thanks to the footballing environment and the exposure the league provides, numerous supremely talented foreign players have plied their trade in the Premier League.

Today, we will take a look at the current crop of non-English footballers who are setting the league alight.

Here are the five greatest foreign imports in England’s premier division right now:

#5 Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez first moved to England in January 2014. Leicester City, then playing in the Championship, signed him for around £450,000 from French outfit Le Havre. He scored three goals and provided five assists to help the Foxes win the first division title and return to the Premier League.

A season after their promotion, Leicester ended up winning the league title (2015-16) to everyone's surprise, with Mahrez playing a key role. The Algerian had pitched in with 17 goals and 10 assists that season to establish himself as one of the best players in the division.

Impressed with his heroics at the King Power Stadium, Manchester City signed Mahrez for a whopping €67.8 million in July 2018. He has had to tussle with some exceptional players for his place in Pep Guardiola's star-studded team, but has never looked out of his depth.

The 31-year-old, who has won two more league titles with the Citizens, has been in fine form this season. He has scored 10 goals and set up four more in 22 Premier League appearances.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Had we been compiling this list in his prime, Ronaldo would have topped it by a country mile. The fact that he is still in contention, despite being 37 years old, is a commendable feat in itself.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the most decorated player in the league and has scored more goals than anyone in the history of football. His return to Manchester United from Juventus last summer hasn’t been as smooth as many he might have expected. But that hasn’t stopped him from scoring crucial goals for a struggling United team.

With 18 strikes across competitions, Ronaldo is Manchester United’s leading scorer this season. 12 of his 18 goals have come in the Premier League, making him the joint fourth-highest goalscorer in the division.

Ronaldo’s most notable performance came in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month. The Portuguese superstar scored a stunning hat-trick to guide the Red Devils to a crucial win over a fellow top-four hopeful.

#3 Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is arguably the best defender in the world right now. The Dutch international exudes calmness in possession, can diffuse high-pressure situations with ease, and has proven himself against the biggest teams.

With him in the team, the Reds carry the confidence to take on any attack in the world.

N @Hazard7ii I may get slaughtered for this but Van Dijk is the best CB in football history I may get slaughtered for this but Van Dijk is the best CB in football history https://t.co/bsaaSQl4mh

The former Southampton man is the perfect modern-day defender. Not only is he a rock at the back for the Merseysiders, but he is comfortable pushing up or scoring from set-pieces. In full swing, the 30-year-old is mighty difficult to contain.

Having successfully recovered from last season’s ACL injury, the defender has consistently produced stellar performances for the Reds in the current campaign.

In the 28 league games Van Dijk has played at the heart of Liverpool's defense this season, the Anfield outfit have conceded only 17 goals. He has also pitched in with three goals and an assist at the other end of the pitch.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Since his £55 million transfer to Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, Kevin De Bruyne has ruled the Premier League with an iron fist. He has produced numerous scintillating performances, match-winning goals, and defense-piercing assists. When fit, there is hardly a better midfielder in the world than Manchester City’s No. 17.

The 30-year-old has missed a few matches due to injuries and illness this season, but hasn’t let that affect his form. He has been instrumental for the reigning champions in the current campaign, pitching in with 10 goals and three assists in 23 Premier League games.

Luke @LukeCTID Kevin De Bruyne has made 50 #UCL appearances and has been MOTM 29 times Kevin De Bruyne has made 50 #UCL appearances and has been MOTM 29 times https://t.co/7BVHbc9o2W

The Belgian ace, who scored the winner in City’s 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Atletico Madrid earlier in the week, could play a starring role against title rivals Liverpool this Sunday.

The former Chelsea man found the back of the net in the reverse fixture at Anfield in October last year.

#1 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has by far been the best forward in the Premier League this season. He has carried the ball well, linked up with teammates, set up goals, and scored a bucket-load himself. Salah has once again produced sublime performances week in, week out in the ongoing campaign.

The Egypt international has scored 20 goals in 28 English top-flight games this season, making him the division’s highest scorer. If that feat is not impressive enough, the 29-year-old also has 10 assists to his name, making him the second-leading assist-provider in the league. Only his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (11) has more assists than Salah.

Salah recently endured a crushing World Cup play-off elimination at the hands of Sadio Mane’s Senegal, which has supposedly taken a toll on his confidence. His performances have been sub-par in the last couple of games across competitions, which is worrying for the Reds.

However, given his quality and knack for stepping up in big games, we won’t be surprised if he produces something stellar against Manchester City this Sunday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar