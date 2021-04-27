5 greatest full-back pairings of all time

The importance of full-backs in the modern game cannot be stressed enough. Managers demand that their full-backs be proficient in attack while also being good defensively.

In recent years, there has been more focus on having the correct full-back pairing, ensuring that they collaborate well with each other and are on a similar wavelength.

Top five full-back pairings in history:

Over the years, there have been some phenomenal full-back pairings who played key roles for their teams and enjoyed storied careers, both domestically and at the international level.

On that note, let's take a look at the five greatest full-back pairings of all time.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson (left) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (right) in action for Liverpool.

Liverpool might not be in a good position right now. But it is easy to forget that Jurgen Klopp's men won the Premier League last season and the Champions League the campaign before that.

Crucial to their success has been their full-back pairing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. Alexander-Arnold is a product of the Liverpool academy, while Robertson cost Liverpool £8 million, buying him from Hull City in 2017.

Most Premier League assists by defenders since the start of last season:



◉ Trent Alexander-Arnold (18)

◎ Andy Robertson (17)

◎ Lucas Digne (13)



Something in the water in Merseyside. 💧 pic.twitter.com/5ZrvtrJb3g — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 19, 2021

Highly creative and attack-minded, the pair has been key to Liverpool's dominance under Klopp. The Reds play with midfielders who are not renowned for their creative play; so much of Liverpool's attack is dependent on their full-backs bombing forward to provide good crosses or quality passes.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold enjoy a good friendship off the field as well. Both are regarded as two of the best in their positions. But it is essential that Liverpool don't overwork them, as they play pretty much every game when they are available.

#4 Dani Carvajal and Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid have been incredibly successful under Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid's success under Zinedine Zidane is often credited to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, but their full-backs very rarely get the praise they deserve.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in 2007 from Fluminense for a fee of £6 million, while Dani Carvajal is a product of the Real Madrid academy, who returned to the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 for £6 million.

Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions League titles under the management of Zidane, with Marcelo and Carvajal starting all three finals. While Marcelo is renowned for his attacking play and has strong technical qualities, Carvajal is a reliable presence at right-back and has good passing ability.

Both players are still at Real Madrid. The 32-year old Marcelo's prowess has reduced in recent seasons, while the 29-year old Carvajal has had his injury issues this campaign.

Real Madrid have sold talented full-backs like Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon and Theo Hernandez in recent transfer windows, so it remains to be seen what their plan regarding their veteran full-backs is.

