5 greatest Manchester derbies of the Premier League era

The City-United affair has always been an exhilarating one

With the Premier League set to return to its usual groove after the much-awaited UEFA Champions League clashes in the mid-week, Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in what happens to be the 177th meeting between the two sides.

The Red Devils have the upper hand when it comes to statistics; they have won 73 times while their noisy neighbours have beaten them 51 times. The remaining 52 games have ended in a draw.

However, all that history will hold little importance when the Red and the Blue half of Manchester lock antlers against each other, given the current conditions they are in right now.

Pep Guardiola and the Cityzens are on a rollicking run of form and sitting atop the league table, while the fallen giants under Jose Mourinho are languishing in eighth place.

With the shift of power distinctly visible in Manchester, the clash will no doubt hold a great importance for both City and United.

The Cityzens will try to maintain the top spot by aiming for a win while the Red Devils will look to improve their ranking and make it to the top four.

#5 Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City (21 April 2001)

Roy Keane committed one of the most barbarous fouls in football history on Alf Inge Haaland

When you read the title, you'll hardly be able to reminiscence why this draw is mentioned here. What is the one thing that actually makes this clash an unforgettable one?

Alf Inge Haaland. Pretty sure every one of us, at least the most diehard of both sets of fans, will be familiar with the aforementioned name. Evidently, it was in this very Manchester Derby that Haaland suffered a career-ending injury post a brutal tackle by United skipper Roy Keane.

While the famous feud is well-documented in the folklore, hardly does anyone remember the game and its outcome.

United had the first best chance in the game when they were awarded a penalty after City forward Paul Dickov fouled United defender Wes Brown in the box. However, Paul Scholes missed the penalty by a distance and Joe Royle's men were afforded a breather - only for a few minutes.

Dickov was at fault yet again when he misplaced a backpass, eventually forcing goalkeeper Carlo Nash to bring down interceptor Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and compelling the referee to point to the spot.

Teddy Sheringham made sure Dickov was punished this time as he rattled the net from the spot. However, United's hopes of winning were dampened thanks to a late Steve Howey equaliser in the 84th minute from close range.

The next, we know, the famous tackle incident took place. City kept their survival hopes alive with a point as the referee blew the final whistle.

