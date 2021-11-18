5 greatest national team managers of the 21st century

Club football and international football are similar but inherently different. While players at their respective clubs enjoy more time perfecting moves and working on tactics, international sides have barely two months a year to work together.

For many footballing nations, the key to gunning for an international trophy is constant experimentation. With most nations' lack of squad consistency and ever-changing coaching cycle, reaching expectations as an international side can be quite daunting.

However, there are some world-class managers who have successfully bypassed these hurdles and become some of the best international coaches in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five such managers:

5. Luis Enrique (Spain)

The star manager is notable for being one of the few players who made the switch from Real Madrid to Barcelona during his playing career. Luis Enrique began his managerial career four years after hanging up his boots, guiding Barcelona to nine trophies during his hugely successful stint at the club. These included back-to-back La Liga titles as well as continental success in three competitions.

Picking up the mantle from Fernando Hierro in 2018, Enrique has overseen 19 wins in 34 games with Spain, recording only five defeats in the last four years. Although he is yet to win any honors with La Roja, Enrique's side came close to a trophy during the recently concluded UEFA Nations League, losing to France in the final.

4. Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Before he took up national coaching duties with Gli Azzuri in 2018, Roberto Mancini enjoyed a scintillating club managerial career across Europe. At Inter Milan, he won seven trophies before heading to Manchester City where he kick-started the team's Premier League dominance a decade ago.

Although the star coach was only appointed as Italy's head coach a few years ago, he has already conducted the side to a first place finish in the 2020 Euros. Italy's recent appearances in World Cup qualifiers have seen them stumble into the playoffs, but Gli Azzuri have faith that Mancini will take them to the World Cup next year.

