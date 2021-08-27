5 greatest players with most hat-tricks in a single Premier League season

Scoring a hat-trick in the Premier League is an incredible achievement. Ever since Eric Cantona claimed the first hat-trick of the rebranded Premier League era, 348 such achievements have been added to the list. Players rarely score multiple hat-tricks in a single season, unless they are goalscorers of the highest caliber.

Few legendary players have scored more than one hat-trick in a Premier League season

Les Ferdinand was the first player to score multiple hat-tricks in a single Premier League season, as he scored two in the space of two days in the 1992-93 season. However, his record has been shattered on multiple occasions since.

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero currently holds the record for the highest number of hat-tricks in the Premier League, with 12. Does he hold the record for most number of hat-tricks in a single season though?

The following list looks at some legendary goalscorers who managed to score the highest number of hat-tricks in a single Premier League campaign.

Note: Only footballers with a minimum of three overall hat-tricks in the Premier League have been considered for this list.

#5 Frank Lampard - 1

Frank Lampard is one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders of this era. He found the back of the net 177 times in the Premier League, which places him fifth on the all-time top scorers list. The only midfielder in the top 15 on that list, Lampard scored three hat-tricks in his time in the English top flight.

However, the legendary midfielder scored three hat-tricks across three separate seasons. His first was against Derby County in the 2007-08 campaign, followed by the 2009-10 season against Aston Villa. Lampard's third and final Premier League hat-trick was against Bolton Wanderers in October 2011.

Honorable mentions (single hat-trick in a season): Teddy Sheringham, Jimmy Hasselbaink, Dwight Yorke, Didier Drogba, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jamie Vardy

#4 Thierry Henry - 2

Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry was not only an incredible goalscorer, but picked up a ridiculous number of assists along the way too. In fact, the Frenchman holds the record for the joint-highest number of assists in a single Premier League season with 20.

Henry also won four Golden Boot awards, the highest in Premier League history. In terms of scoring hat-tricks, Henry managed an incredible eight during his time in the Premier League.

The Arsenal legend has scored two hat-tricks in a season on three separate occasions - in 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2005-06. His best pair of hat-tricks was in April 2004, where he scored seven goals in a week. Henry scored three against Liverpool in a 4-2 win and followed this up by scoring four goals against Leeds United the following week.

Honorable mentions (two hat-tricks per season): Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, Les Ferdinand.

