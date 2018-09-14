Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Greatest players to have never won the Champions League

Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    14 Sep 2018, 11:53 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Many greats of the game have failed to lift this elusive trophy

If club football is akin to theatre, then the Champions League is the biggest platform on which you can perform. The bright lights of Europe's premier competition cause players to switch clubs all the time, in hopes of one day laying their hands on the coveted trophy. The finest players in the history of football have won this trophy, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi, Paul Scholes, Philipp Lahm, Ryan Bertrand(?) having won it.

If the greatest always win this competition, what about some of the greatest players that could never get a chance to dance with the trophy? They vied for it and fought hard for it, but could never get that elusive moment of jubilation and victory. Let's look at the 5 greatest footballers to never win the UEFA Champions League.

Honourable mentions: Francesco Totti, Patrick Vieira, George Weah and Robert Pires

#5 Fabio Cannavaro

Teams represented in UCL: Internazionale, Juventus, Real Madrid and Parma

The Italian captain in their 2006 triumph.
The Italian captain in their 2006 triumph.

He has won league titles, a Ballon d'Or and even the FIFA World Cup. He has been a Galactico also, but he has never been a champion of European club football. Even though he represented minnows Parma in one season, he has had stints with the greatest European teams at the peak of their powers.

His greatest run in the competition came with the blue side of Milan when he reached the semi-finals in 2003 to be dumped out of the competition unceremoniously against the red side of Milan.

An away goals loss at the San Siro (ironic) meant that Cannavaro would never be closer to winning the trophy than he was that year. Even though he went on to play for the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus after that, he still could never capture the elusive trophy.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Inter Milan Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ronaldo Nazario
Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
A metalhead living in the world of professional wrestling watching football.
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players who never won the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 6 Players Who Have Won the Most Titles
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 attacking options to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us