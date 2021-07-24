5 greatest players who never won a Premier League title

The Premier League was founded in 1992 and since then, seven clubs have gone on to win the competition at different times. The Premier League represents the highest level of English football and is the most-watched sports league in the world.

Since the inception of the Premier League, 50 clubs have played in the competition, with hundreds of players showcasing their abilities on the big stage. While some of these clubs have enjoyed success in the Premier League, others have not fared as well. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have won the Premier League multiple times. Every other team in the history of the competition however has either won it once or not at all.

The Premier League has seen countless great players set the league alight at various points. While some of these players have medals to show for it, others have not been so lucky. These players were either at a club during a league-barren spell or at a club that has just never managed to lift the prestigious trophy.

The lack of a Premier League winner's medal is an unfortunate situation, however, and it should not detract from the immense qualities possessed by these players.

On that note, we take a look at the five greatest players who have never won a Premier League title.

#5 Xabi Alonso | Liverpool

Spain Training & Press Conference - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Xabi Alonso joined Liverpool from Real Sociedad in 2004 and spent five years at the Merseyside club. The Spaniard was a key player for Liverpool under manager Rafa Benitez as he helped the side to a Champions League triumph in his debut season at the club.

Alonso impressed during his time at Anfield as he constantly dropped several dominant displays in midfield for the Reds. He made 210 appearances for Liverpool over five seasons and scored 19 times. Alonso helped Liverpool to the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield alongside the Champions League trophy in his first season at the club.

Alonso, however, could not help the team win their first-ever Premier League title during his time at the club. Liverpool came closest to the Premier League trophy in the Spaniard's final season at the club when they finished in second place behind winners Manchester United.

The midfielder left the Premier League side in 2009 to join Real Madrid where he spent six years and won the La Liga title once. Alonso then joined German side Bayern Munich and spent the final three years of his professional career at the club, winning the league title each time.

#4 Gareth Bale | Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

Gareth Bale is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the Premier League, with the Welshman making a name for himself at Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale began his Premier League career at Tottenham Hotspur in 2007 and spent six seasons at the London club. He went on to make over 200 games for the Premier League outfit and won numerous individual accolades due to his outstanding performances.

Bale was voted into the PFA Team of the Year for three consecutive seasons while also winning the PFA Player of the Year twice. He was voted PFA Young Player of the Year in 2013, the same year he was named Premier League Player of the Season. All these individual awards were however not enough to see Bale lift the Premier League trophy with Tottenham.

The Welshman joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a world record transfer fee and has since won numerous trophies at the club. Bale returned to the Premier League last season on loan at Tottenham and was very impressive at the club. He, however, once again failed to win any silverware with the side.

