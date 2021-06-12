5 greatest Portugal players of all time

Portugal have grown as a footballing nation over the years, with their progress being awarded by success at Euro 2016.

The current Portugal side are seen among the favorites to win Euro 2020, a sign of how far they have come. Cristiano Ronaldo has played a huge role over the years and has been ably supported by a talented group of players, each contributing in their own way.

Portugal has produced some world-class footballers over the years, some of whom have become the greatest players to have played the game.

We look at the 5 best Portuguese players of all time.

#5 Ricardo Carvalho

One of Portugal's best defenders, Ricardo Carvalho, enjoyed a stellar career for both club and country.

Having made his name with Jose Mourinho's Porto, Carvalho reunited with the Portuguese manager at Chelsea, where he made 210 appearances in all competitions and formed an iron-tight centre-back partnership with John Terry. The Portugal international was renowned for his reading of the game, with his composure often proving to be important.

For Portugal, Carvalho accumulated 89 caps, and was part of the squad which won the Euros in 2016. The 43-year old retired in 2017 after a short stint with Shanghai SIPG. Carvalho recently spent time as the assistant manager of French club Marseille.

#4 Pepe

Spain v Portugal - International Friendly

Born in Brazil, Pepe's impact has been huge for Portugal and for the various clubs he has represented over the years.

The 38-year old, currently in his second stint at Porto, has made 334 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, and was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world during his prime. An aggressive player, Pepe's career has not been short of controversy due to his style of play, deemed violent by many.

The former Besiktas man is part of Portugal's Euro 2020 squad and is likely to start alongside Ruben Dias. Pepe has 115 caps for the Portugal national team and played a pivotal role when they won the Euros in 2016.

