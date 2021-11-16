5 greatest Puma-sponsored footballers of all time

Besides Nike and Adidas, Puma is one of the top three brands in the world of football. Originating from Germany, Puma was formed in 1948 when the Dassler brothers chose to go their separate ways in the sports industry business. Puma has a leaping black puma as their logo and are famous for their unconventional designs.

Puma is famous for manufacturing boots, gloves, accessories and sports apparel, among other things. The German brand has risen to prominence in the last few years with their goal of signing top footballers across the globe. Currently, many football stars like Neymar, Sergio Aguero, Antoine Griezmann and many others are associated with Puma.

Despite being just behind Nike and Adidas in terms of popularity, some of the greatest footballers of all time were associated with Puma over the years. On that note, let's take a look at

Five of the greatest Puma-sponsored footballers of all time

#5 Luis Suarez

One of the deadliest strikers in the modern era, Luis Suarez needs no introduction. El Pistolera has racked up over 400 goals in his career, which showcases his brilliance in front of goal. He has also claimed the European Golden Shoe twice in his illustrious career, beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Suarez made his name during his tenure at Liverpool, where he almost singlehandedly led the Reds to a Premier League title. Following his move to Barcelona in 2014, the Uruguayan helped the Catalan giants win numerous trophies, including a continental treble.

MansionBet @MansionBet 👏 After hitting the 500 goal milestone, Luis Suarez has given away 500 Puma footballs to youth teams in the different cities where he has played in his career. 👏 After hitting the 500 goal milestone, Luis Suarez has given away 500 Puma footballs to youth teams in the different cities where he has played in his career. https://t.co/Z3s8qxqbTt

Suarez then moved to Atletico Madrid after spending six years at Barcelona. The 34-year old helped Diego Simeone's team win a La Liga title last campaign.

Suarez is the face of Puma Future 2.1 and currently remains one of their biggest sponsors.

#4 Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff was one of the all time greats, who helped 'Total Football' reach its peak with his caliber and intelligence. For his incredible impact, he was awarded three Ballon d'Ors in his playing career before leaving an incredible mark on the game as a coach.

Cruyff guided Ajax and Barcelona to unprecedented success during his tenure. Under his leadership, Ajax went on to win three consecutive European Cup titles. Meanwhile Barcelona won the La Liga title with the Dutch legend in their team.

As a complete footballer, Cruyff was extremely influential for his teams. Cruyff won the Golden Ball in the 1984 World Cup. But his nation failed to cross the final hurdle and ended up as runners in the tournament.

Bands FC @_Bands_FC Rudolf (Puma) & Adi (Adidas) Dassler were siblings and bitter rivals. In the ‘74 World Cup, Adidas supplied the Dutch kit, but Puma made Johan Cruyff’s boots. The team’s shirts all had the three stripes of Adidas - except Cruyff’s, he refused and had only two stripes on his shirt Rudolf (Puma) & Adi (Adidas) Dassler were siblings and bitter rivals. In the ‘74 World Cup, Adidas supplied the Dutch kit, but Puma made Johan Cruyff’s boots. The team’s shirts all had the three stripes of Adidas - except Cruyff’s, he refused and had only two stripes on his shirt https://t.co/UjjXUtZfn1

Cruyff was forever associated with Puma and preferred their custom made Puma King boots.

