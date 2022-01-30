5 greatest Chelsea managers of the 21st century

Chelsea's ruthless handling of managers somehow continues to yield success and trophies. Since dismissing Gianluca Vialli early in the 2000-01 season, the Blues have employed 14 different managers, with six of them being caretakers or interim coaches.

Nonetheless, the London giants are among European football's powerhouses, and have won 21 trophies since the turn of the millennium. The reigning Champions League winners' trophy haul looks likely to grow under Thomas Tuchel, who has built an impressive squad since arriving at the club last year.

Despite their short tenures, Chelsea's recent managers have won multiple trophies

Club owner Roman Abramovich has strived to set a high standard at Chelsea since taking over the club in 2003. The Blues are infamous for their lack of patience with underachieving managers, though.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard.

As Thomas Tuchel's men gear up to defend their Champions League crown and make a run at domestic cup competitions, here's a look at the five greatest Chelsea managers this century:

#5 Roberto Di Matteo

Roberto di Matteo speaks at a press conference

The Italian enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea during his playing career, making 175 appearances. However, Di Matteo will always be remembered for arguably the greatest caretaker spell in English football history.

He was appointed temporary head coach after the Blues sacked the struggling Andre Villas-Boas in March 2011. In less than three months, Di Matteo led the club to an FA Cup triumph, beating Liverpool in the final, and their first-ever Champions League title, defeating Bayern Munich on penalties.

He was given the permanent job ahead of the start of the 2012-13 season. However, he was sacked barely five months into the campaign, with Chelsea on the brink of elimination from the Champions League group stage.

Di Matteo won two trophies in eight months in charge at the club, and is a prime example of the Blues' unusual approach with their managers.

#4 Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel looks on ahead of a Premier League fixture

Thomas Tuchel could very well move up this list by the time the ongoing season comes to an end. The German tactician has enjoyed 12 fruitful months in London since joining the Blues in January 2021. In this period, he has transformed Chelsea into one of the most formidable defensive units in the world.

With the 2021 Champions League and UEFA Super Cup titles under his belt, Tuchel has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge. Although Chelsea's form has been underwhelming in recent weeks, that can be attributed to injuries to numerous key players.

Although the league title is all but out of their reach, Tuchel and co. are still in the hunt for trophies.

They will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and will start as favourites in their Champions League Round of 16 tie against LOSC Lille. The London giants will also look to win their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup in the coming weeks, and are still in the FA Cup as well.

The Blues have won 39 of Tuchel's 66 games as head coach while conceding just 42 times, giving him a win percentage of 59.

