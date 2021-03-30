Football is all about scoring goals and these strikers certainly know how to find the back of the net. The 21st century has seen some stunning players and strikers score some spectacular goals and find the back of the net with unerring regularity.

Choosing only 5 strikers from so many excellent players is no easy task. On this list, there are multiple World Cup winners, UEFA Champions League winners and League title winners.

All of the players on this list have stepped up when it has mattered the most and scored some absolutely vital goals for their respective clubs and countries.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

5 greatest strikers in the 21st century

Note: Only strikers have been considered. Players who primarily played on the wings are not on this list.

#5 Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the Premier League

One of the most consistent goalscorers of all time, Sergio Aguero takes the #5 spot on this list. A striker capable of scoring all types of goals, Aguero played an integral role in establishing Manchester City as a European superclub.

Advertisement

Bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old forward for his first club, Indipendente, Aguero soon started grabbing headlines for his incredible goalscoring skills. After making a shift to Atletico Madrid, the Argentine striker established himself as one of the game's premier strikers, forming an incredible partnership with Diego Forlan.

Man City have confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be honoured with a statue outside the Etihad alongside club legends Vincent Kompany and David Silva 👏 pic.twitter.com/4CSWLk9Xe1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 30, 2021

It was at Manchester City, however, that Sergio Aguero cemented his legacy. The 2012 stoppage time winner against QPR to win the League title will be etched in the memory of all football fans over the world and it helped herald a new era of dominance in the Premier League.

With Sergio Aguero set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, a new chapter is waiting to be written in the incredible career of the legendary Argentine.

#4 Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski has been in unstoppable form for FC Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski is undoubtedly the best pure 'number 9' in world football at the moment. One of the greatest finishers the world has ever seen, Robert Lewandowski has taken his game to new heights in the last 2 seasons.

The Polish superstar had a spectacular 2019/20 season and was a shoe-in to win the Ballon d'Or last year if it had not been canceled. Lewandowski's goalscoring form this season has been simply mindboggling.

Blood. Sweat. Tears. Sacrifice... = 🏆



Robert Lewandowski lets it out after Bayern's 2020 Champions League final triumph. pic.twitter.com/rl5s67VpCl — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) March 25, 2021

In just 25 Bundesliga appearances, Lewandowski has scored a stunning 35 goals already and is set to break all the scoring records in Germany's top flight this season.

If the 32-year-old continues this scoring rate for the rest of the year, he could well end up winning a much deserved Ballon d'Or award in 2021.

1 / 2 NEXT